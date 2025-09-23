Survey Reveals Shifts in How Surgeons Approach Mesothelioma Surgery Post-MARS 2 Trial

A new survey from The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com highlights growing selectivity in surgical recommendations while keeping surgery on the table for certain pleural mesothelioma patients. Following the 2024 MARS 2 trial results, many surgeons now recommend surgery more cautiously.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgery has long been a standard option in treating mesothelioma, but a new survey from The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com revealed that U.S. surgeons have become more selective about suggesting the treatment since the release of the MARS 2 trial results.

The U.K.-based MARS 2 trial, published in 2024, questioned whether aggressive surgery improves survival for pleural mesothelioma patients. While many specialists continue to see surgery as a valuable treatment option, the trial has prompted cancer centers across the U.S. to approach surgical decisions with more caution and greater attention to individual patient factors.

The Mesothelioma Center's survey gathered insights from oncologists, thoracic surgeons and survivors to understand how the trial is shaping treatment decisions and the standard for mesothelioma care. Highlights from the survey show:

71.4% of surgeons have become more selective in recommending surgery for pleural mesothelioma.

The findings underscore that while surgery is still on the table, decisions have become increasingly individualized.

"You need to look at that specific patient, and some patients do benefit from aggressive surgery," said Dr. Jacques Fontaine, director of the Mesothelioma Research and Treatment Center at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. "And, most importantly, the patients must want surgery."

The complete survey findings, including perspectives from thoracic surgeons, oncologists and mesothelioma survivors, are available here: https://www.asbestos.com/featured-stories/mars-2-mesothelioma-surgery-perspectives/

About The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com is the nation's most trusted resource for people facing mesothelioma, serving more than half of all U.S. patients since 2006. Our support team includes board-certified patient advocates, registered nurses, doctors and veterans who provide comprehensive assistance across medical, legal, financial and emotional needs at no cost to patients and families. All content is written, reviewed, and fact-checked by top experts, including leading mesothelioma doctors, surgeons, oncologists, lawyers and researchers, to ensure accuracy and reliability. Through these efforts, The Mesothelioma Center has built a community of survivors, specialists and advocates dedicated to guiding families through every step of their mesothelioma journey.

