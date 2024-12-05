ASCAP Experience Is Back in LA for 2025: February 27 at Skirball Cultural Center

One-Day Live Event Features Conversations with and Performances from Hit Songwriters, Composers, Industry Leaders and More

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP Experience, the signature event from ASCAP — the only US PRO that puts creators first in everything they do — returns to Los Angeles on Thursday, February 27, 2025, for a one-day live program. Hosted at the Skirball Cultural Center, this year's summit is a one-of-a-kind gathering for music creators to hone their craft and find community through a full day of workshops, networking, panels, performances and more, designed to help attendees achieve their goals and navigate the future of music.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.ascapexperience.com .

With details to be revealed over the coming months, ASCAP Experience 2025 offers attendees the chance to come together for honest career advice and creative guidance from top hitmakers, networking opportunities, live feedback sessions with top songwriters and producers, discussions on how creators can safely harness new technology, intimate performances of hit songs from the creators who wrote them, keynote conversations and more. And, with a one-day format, it will unite hundreds of talented creators for an unmissable opportunity to meet and collaborate with their peers.

New for 2025, ASCAP Experience will also spotlight the work of the ASCAP Lab, its hub of innovation, technology and initiatives designed to super-serve music creators and music user communities into the next century. ASCAP's advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill to defend the value of music in the age of AI will also be showcased.

Tickets for ASCAP Experience 2025 are now on sale with early-bird ASCAP member tickets available for $95. Non-member tickets are $150. Visit www.ascapexperience.com for more details and updates on talent announcements, programming and sponsorship opportunities.

Formerly known as ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO, ASCAP Experience now marks its 19th year including three successful years of virtual programming from 2020 - 2022. Previous panelists have included Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Tom Petty, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long, Greg Kurstin, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice, Chris Stapleton, Ashanti, Ne-Yo, Questlove, St. Vincent, King Princess, Lee Ann Womack, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Melissa Etheridge, Hans Zimmer, Michael Giacchino and many more.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than one million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

