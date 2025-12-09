Hit Box Office Composers Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and Mark Sonnenblick (KPop Demon Hunters) Set for ASCAP Experience 2026 Keynote Conversation in Los Angeles on February 12

Justin Tranter (Chappell Roan, Justin Bieber), Andreas Carlsson (Backstreet Boys, NSYNC), James Fauntleroy (Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars), Darrell Brown (LeAnn Rimes, Keith Urban), Neff-U (Justin Bieber, Sia), and Nova Wav (Beyoncé, Rihanna) Also Announced

Tickets available HERE ; more updates and talent to be announced in the coming weeks

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP Experience, the one-of-a-kind conference for music creators from ASCAP — the only US PRO that puts creators first in everything they do — has revealed the initial talent lineup for its 2026 live summit. The creator-focused conference is set for February 12 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The one-day slate of workshops, panels, performances and networking is designed to unite aspiring creators, help them achieve their goals, and give them the tools they need to navigate the future of music.

Leading today's talent announcement are Stephen Schwartz, the celebrated Wicked composer and lyricist (other credits include Pippin, Godspell, The Prince of Egypt, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) and ASCAP Founders Award honoree; and Mark Sonnenblick, who co-wrote many of the songs for the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, including "Golden," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him two nominations (Song of the Year, Best Song for Visual Media) at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The two will take the stage together for an ASCAP Experience "We Create Music" keynote conversation.

Other names revealed today include hit writer/producer Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes) and producer/songwriter Neff-U (Justin Bieber, Sia, Eminem), who return with their "Get Heard: Live Song Feedback" session. Back by popular demand, "Get Heard" offers creators the chance to receive candid and constructive feedback live from experienced industry professionals. On Thursday, December 11, ASCAP will begin accepting song submissions from Experience registrants interested in participating in the live session.

Also announced are American songwriter, singer and activist Justin Tranter (who has penned hits for massive acts like Imagine Dragons, Selena Gomez, Fall Out Boy, Chappell Roan, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa & Janelle Monáe), Swedish music producer, songwriter and 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominee Andreas Carlsson (Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye"), four-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and record producer James Fauntleroy (Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars), and Grammy-winning songwriter-producer duo Nova Wav (Beyoncé, Rihanna), who will appear as part of the day's programming.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.ascapexperience.com .

With full programming to be revealed in the coming weeks, ASCAP Experience 2026 will offer honest career advice and creative guidance from top hitmakers, networking opportunities, live feedback sessions a la "Get Heard," discussions on how creators can safely harness new technology, intimate performances and more. The one-day format will unite hundreds of talented creators for an unmissable opportunity to meet and collaborate with their peers, with programming curated to help them sharpen their skills, build community and prepare for their creative and professional futures in the industry.

Early-bird pricing is still in effect with ASCAP member tickets available for $95. Non-member tickets are $160. Visit www.ascapexperience.com for more details and updates on talent announcements, programming and sponsorship opportunities.

Now entering its 20th year, the ASCAP Experience has hosted panelists including Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Tom Petty, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long, Greg Kurstin, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice, Chris Stapleton, Alex Warren, Ashanti, Ne-Yo, Questlove, St. Vincent, King Princess, Lee Ann Womack, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Melissa Etheridge, Hans Zimmer, Michael Giacchino and many more.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 1.1 million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar collected to its members as royalties and has the lowest overhead rate of any U.S. PRO. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees and identifies, matches, processes and pays royalties to its members for trillions of performances every year. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

