Ascend Analytics Enters Next Chapter of Growth with Appointment of Matt Tormollen as CEO

Ascend's Founder, Dr. Gary Dorris Named Executive Chair & Chief Economist

BOULDER, Colo., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Analytics ("Ascend"), the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the power industry, today announced the appointment of Matt Tormollen as Chief Executive Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering trusted, independent analytics and expanded innovation for power market participants. Tormollen succeeds Ascend's founder and outgoing CEO, Dr. Gary Dorris, who will transition into the newly created role of Executive Chair & Chief Economist, where he will continue to be actively involved in setting Ascend's vision and long-term strategic direction.

Tormollen brings decades of experience leading B2B software companies serving complex, regulated energy markets. He has scaled technology platforms that support mission-critical operations across energy supply chains and energy infrastructure, helping customers improve transparency, operational resilience, and capital efficiency. Most recently, he served as CEO of POWWR, an enterprise software provider to energy suppliers and brokers.

This transition builds on Ascend's 24-year foundation of analytical rigor and independence, strengthening the company's ability to invest in forecasting precision, product innovation, and expanded geographic coverage while deepening the partnerships customers rely on every day. Two years after announcing a strategic growth investment from Rubicon Technology Partners, Galvanize, and Silversmith Capital Partners — all of whom remain active investors — Ascend continues to accelerate its momentum, delivering record-setting performance in 2024 and 2025, driven by its full spectrum of solutions that create sustainable economic value for energy buyers and producers.

"Power market participants, now more than ever, need clarity and confidence in decision-making and responsible stewardship of capital as they address the pressing challenges of power supply and structural change to energy markets," said Dr. Gary Dorris, Executive Chair & Chief Economist of Ascend Analytics. "Matt's track record of operating and scaling high-impact software and technology businesses in dynamic market environments demonstrates the operational excellence to continue to grow Ascend. I look forward to partnering closely with Matt as Ascend extends its positive impact on a transforming energy landscape."

"Our customers are navigating accelerating load growth, volatile markets, and unprecedented capital deployment decisions," said Matt Tormollen, Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Analytics. "My focus is simple: protect and enhance the analytical integrity and trusted, bankable valuations Ascend is known for, invest in product innovation, and deepen our partnership with customers as they plan, operate, and finance the next generation of power infrastructure."

"Gary and the Ascend team have built a differentiated approach to power market analytics and intelligence that utilities, developers, financial institutions and other energy market stakeholders trust with their most complex decisions," said Alison Beyer, Principal at Rubicon Technology Partners. "This transition reflects and extends the company's momentum. Matt's experience and skill set as a technology executive, advisor, investor, and coach will accelerate Ascend's market leadership, and we're excited to support the team as they continue to scale and deliver for their customers."

Under Dorris' tenure, Ascend has grown to a team of 160 professionals serving more than 250 utility, financier, developer, and independent power producer customers that rely on Ascend for high-stakes investment and procurement decisions. With a multi-decade track record of organic growth, Ascend has recently expanded its offerings and geographic coverage and is poised to deliver on an even greater scale in a transforming power industry facing accelerating load growth, increasing renewables, electrification, and rising market complexity.

About Ascend Analytics

Ascend Analytics is the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics solutions for the power industry. The company's offerings enable decision makers in power supply, procurement, and investment markets to plan, operate, monetize, and manage risk for renewable energy and storage assets. From real-time to 30-year horizons, their forecasts and insights are at the foundation of over $50 billion in project financing assessments. Ascend provides energy market stakeholders with the clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the rapidly shifting energy landscape.

SOURCE Ascend Analytics