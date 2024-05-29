ASCEND CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 570

Organizing Drive Succeeds with Broad Support from the Community

ABERDEEN, Md., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Budtenders and shift leads at Ascend Cannabis have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 570. The workers are the first in the state to join the Teamsters Union.

"We look forward to addressing the issues that are of the utmost importance to these workers," said Sean Cedenio, Local 570 Secretary-Treasurer. "Chief among those issues are better compensation, guaranteed minimum hours, a fair process for scheduling, and a safe workplace."

"Congratulations to these workers for a truly remarkable, groundbreaking achievement," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "We've won strong union contracts at Ascend dispensaries in other states, and we look forward to doing the same thing here."

Ascend customers were supportive of the workers during the organizing drive, with many of them wearing "vote yes" buttons inside the dispensary during the lead up to the vote.

"We come from an area that's very blue-collar, very working class, so the customers want us to win a union just as bad as we do," said Ryan Bennett, an Ascend worker on the organizing committee. "Our struggle really resonates with a lot of people around here – especially those who give us their business. These are people we've built personal relationships with. So, to be able to deliver this win, not only for us but for them as well, this is a huge milestone."

Teamsters Local 570 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Baltimore and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to https://www.team570.org/.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 570