Ascend Elements EV Battery Recycling Facility Certified to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standard by DQS Inc.

Independent Certification Demonstrates Effective Quality Management Processes and Staff Training at Ascend Elements Facility in Covington, Georgia.

COVINGTON, Ga., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DQS Inc., an independent certification body, recently certified Ascend Elements' electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling facility in Covington, Ga. to the ISO 9001:2015 standard for Quality Management Systems. ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for quality management, helping organizations of all sizes and sectors improve performance, meet customer expectations and demonstrate a commitment to quality. The requirements of ISO 9001 define how to establish, implement, maintain and continually improve a quality management system (QMS). The certification process includes onsite audits and extensive policy and documentation reviews.

"This is a major achievement for any manufacturing company, but especially for a startup organization in an emerging field like battery recycling," said Andrew Aberdale, CFO/COO at Ascend Elements. "ISO certification signals our commitment to quality, customer service and rigorous safety procedures. Our team members in Covington should be very proud of this accomplishment."

The Ascend Elements facility in Covington is one of the largest EV battery recycling facilities in North America with capacity to process 30,000 metric tons of used lithium-ion batteries and scrap per year. The 154,000 square foot facility in Newton County contains battery discharge and disassembly processes, battery shredding, lithium extraction and analytical testing capabilities.

Based in Westborough, Massachusetts, Ascend Elements is a leading provider of sustainable, closed-loop battery material solutions. From EV battery recycling to commercial-scale production of lithium carbonate, NMC precursor (pCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM), Ascend Elements is revolutionizing the production of sustainable lithium-ion battery materials.

