Ascend Engages With NFP to Deploy Its Financial Technology Platform

07 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the leading financial operations automation platform, announced it has entered into an agreement with NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor. As part of the agreement, NFP will deploy Ascend's billing technology platform, which will offer its insurance clients an automated, all-in-one solution to financing, collections, and payables.

"Our engagement with NFP is a significant step towards achieving our goal of modernizing the financial infrastructure of the insurance industry," stated Andrew Wynn, Co-CEO of Ascend. "We are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience to NFP and their clients by enhancing the speed and efficiency for managing their accounting and payments workflows."

By leveraging Ascend's technology designed for the insurance distribution channel, NFP gains access to a comprehensive solution that eliminates the labor-intensive burdens associated with premium collection, premium financing, and carrier payables.

"NFP's deployment of Ascend's all-in-one payments solution across the NFP ecosystem will help streamline the insurance life cycle billing and payments process and enhance our clients' experience," said Dan Salomon, M&A Integration Management, NFP.

Ascend is a financial operations automation platform that streamlines all account receivables and payables related tasks in the agency bill workflow. From collections to premium financing to carrier payables, Ascend handles the time-intensive and operationally expensive activities associated with the movement of premium and commissions through an agency. The platform provides real-time transparency into the payment workflow and empowers insurance organizations to be more profitable.

About Ascend
Ascend is the industry-leading provider of financial operations automation software, dedicated to modernizing the insurance industry's financial infrastructure. Ascend is the only solution designed to enhance agency management systems by streamlining the insurance life cycle for agency bill processes. By eliminating manual back office accounting tasks, improving cash collection cycles, and providing a best-in-class customer experience, Ascend significantly increases the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of agencies and brokerages. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com.

About NFP
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Contact:
Mike Nguyen
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ascend

