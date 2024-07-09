Ascend Honored with 2024 Global 5-Star Technology Provider Award

Ascend recognized for its industry leading financial automation solution

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend announced today its recognition as a 2024 Global 5-Star Technology Provider by Insurance Business America. This award celebrates Ascend's contributions in modernizing today's insurance financial infrastructure with its all-in-one approach designed to help companies simplify billing, collection, accounting, and reconciliation workflows.

The Global 5-Star Technology Provider awards honor the leading insurtech companies, as endorsed by agents and brokers worldwide. To identify award candidates, Insurance Business conducted a rigorous 15-week selection process, which included one-on-one interviews with brokers and surveys of thousands more within its global network to gauge their opinions on current market technology trends. Following this research and a nomination process, the top 25 insurtech software companies were named Global 5-Star Technology Provider award winners.

"We are honored to receive the 2024 Global 5-Star Technology Provider award," stated Andrew Wynn, co-founder and CEO of Ascend. "The insurance industry has long struggled with outdated and fragmented financial systems. We built Ascend to meet the evolving demands of the industry and ensure that all partners across the insurance value chain are able to unlock untapped growth and efficiency."

About Ascend

Ascend is the leading all-in-one financial operations automation solution, modernizing the premium payments process. Partnered with over 3,000 insurance companies, Ascend enhances business efficiency, treasury management, and customer experience by simplifying billing, collections, disbursements, and reconciliation workflows, ensuring seamless financial operations. To learn more, please visit: www.useascend.com.

Press Contact:

Mike Nguyen

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascend