Ascend Hotel Collection Debuts 300th Hotel On Charming Martha's Vineyard Island

Built in a classic Cape Cod style, the newly renovated Edgar Hotel – Martha's Vineyard is located at 227 Upper Main St., just a few blocks from the quaint New England town of Edgartown, which is rich in maritime history and full of boutique shops, restaurants, fishing piers and picturesque harbor views. The 41-room hotel is also a short drive to Katama Beach on the Atlantic Ocean and other Martha's Vineyard towns, including Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven, as well as popular attractions like the nation's oldest merry-go-round, the gingerbread cottages at Oak Bluffs Campground, "Jaws Bridge" where the iconic Jaws movie was filmed, and scenic bike trails.

"Ascend is known for providing guests with a one-of-a-kind upscale lodging experience to help satisfy their travel curiosity in new destinations. It's fitting that we achieved this milestone in Martha's Vineyard, which perfectly reflects the brand's resort, boutique, and historic nature," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to strengthening our foothold as the industry's largest soft brand and bringing even more hotels to our guests' seeking cultural immersion and local experiences in their favorite locations around the world."

Guests of the Edgar Hotel – Martha's Vineyard can enjoy the following amenities:

Outdoor space with a large patio and fireplace to take in the scenery and enjoy the fresh, crisp ocean air.

Guests and locals alike can dine at Town Bar & Grill on the hotel's grounds, which features local fare, craft beer and cocktails.

Nautically inspired décor with guestrooms that include cathedral ceilings, oversized windows and white-washed wood bedframes.

Standard rooms or suites, including free Wi-Fi and smart technology with streaming capabilities.

A business center, free onsite parking and guest laundry facilities.

"Hotel owners love the Ascend brand as much as guests because of the flexibility it offers by marrying operational independence with Choice's industry-leading technology, robust distribution channels and award-winning loyalty program. In fact, the brand is creating so much demand that, in the third quarter this year alone, Ascend grew its room count by nearly 10% and its global development pipeline is now over 100 hotels strong," said Mark Shalala, vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels.

As a member of the Ascend Hotel Collection, guests of the Edgar Hotel – Martha's Vineyard can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights, airline miles and more while staying at any of Choice's participating branded hotels.

The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic, and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 300 Ascend Hotel Collection properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

