Hotel Equities and UIP Announce the Opening of The Quincy, Ascend Hotel Collection, an Upscale Boutique Hotel Located in the Heart of Washington, DC

News provided by

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Sep 17, 2024, 10:15 ET

Nestled among iconic landmarks, the new 99-room hotel features full kitchens in all guest rooms

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Equities (HE) and Urban Investment Partners (UIP) proudly announce the opening of The Quincy, Ascend Hotel Collection, located in the heart of Washington, D.C. The Quincy is an upscale boutique hotel that seamlessly combines comfort, convenience, and style, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers alike. Located at 1823 L St. NW, The Quincy is in the core of D.C.'s business district, steps from the metro and a short walk to the White House. The hotel, franchised by Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH), is owned by 1823 Owner, LLC, a UIP affiliate, and operated by Hotel Equities.

"We are thrilled to open the doors of The Quincy and invite guests to experience the bespoke service that Ascend Hotel Collection is celebrated for," said Owner, Steve Schwat. "Our prime location, spacious accommodations, and modern amenities make The Quincy a standout choice for anyone visiting Washington, D.C., whether they are here to explore the city's historic landmarks or conduct business."

The Quincy is more than just a hotel; it serves as a bridge connecting guests with Washington, D.C.'s storied past and vibrant present. With 99 spacious guest rooms thoughtfully designed to provide a home-away-from-home atmosphere, The Quincy is ideal for extended stays. Each room is equipped with a full kitchen, offering guests the flexibility to enjoy home-cooked meals, while a grab-and-go station in the lobby caters to those on the move. The hotel has also partnered with neighboring restaurant and bar, Pisco y Nazca and Recessions to offer curated dining experiences that showcase local and international flavors.

In the coming weeks, The Quincy will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcoming the HE and UIP teams, local corporate accounts, and key stakeholders to commemorate this exciting addition to Washington, D.C.'s hospitality scene. A 'Sip & See' event will also invite the local community to explore the hotel, engage with staff, and highlight partnerships with esteemed organizations like Washington VA Medical Center.

Located just blocks from George Washington University, Dupont Circle, European Union, World Bank, and a mere 0.2 miles from Farragut North Metro Station, The Quincy offers unparalleled access to Washington, D.C.'s top attractions. Nestled among iconic landmarks, world-class museums, and embassies from around the world, The Quincy is an exceptional choice for travelers seeking both convenience and cultural immersion.

Ibrahim Bajrami serves as General Manager of the hotel alongside Director of Sales & Marketing, Dennis Hernandez

"This opening is a pivotal moment for Hotel Equities and our partners as we broaden our footprint in the nation's capital," said Mark Williams, Senior Vice President of Business Development for HE. "This property embodies our commitment to providing unique, high-quality accommodations in key markets."

Click here to learn more about The Quincy. 

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management, and development firm with a portfolio of approximately 300 hotels and resorts throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit hotelequities.com 

About UIP

Since its inception, UIP has renovated or built more than 50 apartment buildings in Washington, DC. UIP is known for identifying infill development sites in transit-oriented locations and breathing new life into older buildings through high-quality renovation and repositioning into upscale apartment communities and hotels.  The Quincy Hotel was originally built as apartments and converted to hotel in the 1980s. For more information visit www.uipllc.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

