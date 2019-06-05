Ascend Hotel Collection Expands Footprint In The Golden City

Situated at 2322 Lombard Street in the Marina District of San Francisco, the Infinity Hotel offers travelers modern accommodations with coveted waterfront access and unmatched views of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Several popular San Francisco attractions, including the San Francisco The Palace of fine Arts, Coit Tower, Pier 39, Fisherman's Warf Ghirardelli Square, Union Square, and Moscone Conference Center are all within 15 minutes of the hotel.

The 75-room upscale property recently completed a multi-year transformation and now features industrial-chic architecture, contemporary design elements, and modern guest-focused amenities. Additional features of the Infinity Hotel include spacious guestrooms, complimentary coffee and tea selections in the lobby, and airy indoor corridors, with lush foliage and living wall gardens.

The Ascend Hotel Collection currently has more than 250 properties open and more than 70 hotels in the pipeline worldwide. This year, the brand expects to open several hotels in major U.S. markets, including Brooklyn, N.Y.; Philadelphia; Long Island City, N.Y.; and Napa, Calif.

As a member of the Ascend Hotel Collection, guests of the Infinity Hotel San Francisco can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights, airline miles, and more while staying at any of Choice's participating branded hotels.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® global portfolio of unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 250 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Ascend .

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

