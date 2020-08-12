Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes New Hotels In Popular Vacation Destinations

"During the Great Recession, Choice grew at a faster pace than the overall industry supply through increased hotel conversions, which was especially true for Ascend. Since then, the brand has seen a 600% unit growth increase between 2010 and 2019, and continues to see consistent growth today as independent and boutique hotel owners look to Choice to improve their reservation delivery, reduce customer-acquisition costs and improve their revenue management tools," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "At the same time, Ascend outperformed the upscale segment in the first half of the year, proving its enduring staying power to both owners and guests."

The Ascend Hotel Collection recently added several hotels in popular drive-to locations for travelers ready to explore again while also staying close to home, including:

The Carvi Hotel New York : Located at 152 E. 55th Street in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, New York , this boutique hotel gives guests direct access to all of the "Big Apple's" iconic attractions. The hotel, recently redesigned in 2014, features contemporary design and amenities, including a rooftop terrace with 360-degree city skyline views. Guests have convenient walking access to top destinations in the area, including Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall and Museum of Modern Art.

: Located at 152 E. 55th Street in the heart of Midtown , this boutique hotel gives guests direct access to all of the "Big Apple's" iconic attractions. The hotel, recently redesigned in 2014, features contemporary design and amenities, including a rooftop terrace with 360-degree city skyline views. Guests have convenient walking access to top destinations in the area, including Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall and Museum of Modern Art. The Chandler at White Mountains : Situated at 30 Arlington Street in Bethlehem, New Hampshire , this hotel is located near several points of interest for guests seeking their next memorable adventure, including Whale's Tale Waterpark, North Country Climbing Center and the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Travelers can enjoy year-round outdoor fun ranging from skiing in the winter to hiking and mountain biking during the summer. The Chandler at White Mountains is also within walking distance to various restaurants and cafes.

: Situated at 30 Arlington Street in , this hotel is located near several points of interest for guests seeking their next memorable adventure, including Whale's Tale Waterpark, North Country Climbing Center and the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Travelers can enjoy year-round outdoor fun ranging from skiing in the winter to hiking and mountain biking during the summer. The Chandler at White Mountains is also within walking distance to various restaurants and cafes. The Freeport Hotel : Located at 506 U.S. Highway 1 in Freeport, Maine , the hotel is conveniently located off Interstate 295, providing easy access to many of the area's top attractions and businesses, including the L.L. Bean headquarters, Maine Maritime Museum, Freeport Outlets, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum and the Portland Observatory Museum. The Freeport Main Street Historic District is also a short walk from the hotel, featuring boutique shops lining the streets. Guests looking to take advantage of outdoor activities can take a short drive to walk along the rocky shoreline of Casco Bay and take in the white pine and hemlock forests at Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park.

: Located at 506 U.S. Highway 1 in , the hotel is conveniently located off Interstate 295, providing easy access to many of the area's top attractions and businesses, including the L.L. Bean headquarters, Maine Maritime Museum, Freeport Outlets, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum and the Portland Observatory Museum. The Freeport Main Street Historic District is also a short walk from the hotel, featuring boutique shops lining the streets. Guests looking to take advantage of outdoor activities can take a short drive to walk along the rocky shoreline of Casco Bay and take in the white pine and hemlock forests at Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park. The Gin Hotel : Situated at 30 S. Main Street in downtown Lexington, Virginia , The Gin Hotel is nestled amidst the Blue Ridge Mountains, perfect for travelers looking to explore the area's stunning natural scenery while experiencing the town's southern charm. Originally built in 1926, this restored property offers mountain views from every window and is within walking distance of local restaurants and shops, as well as attractions like Haunting Tales, Virginia Horse Center and Virginia Military Institute Museum.

: Situated at 30 S. Main Street in downtown , The Gin Hotel is nestled amidst the Blue Ridge Mountains, perfect for travelers looking to explore the area's stunning natural scenery while experiencing the town's southern charm. Originally built in 1926, this restored property offers mountain views from every window and is within walking distance of local restaurants and shops, as well as attractions like Haunting Tales, Virginia Horse Center and Virginia Military Institute Museum. The Port Inn and Cottages: Located at 501 Monument Avenue, in Port St. Joe, Florida , this boutique hotel offers modern accommodations with historic charm. The Port Inn and Cottages is located in the historic downtown area, within walking distance to a variety of local shops and restaurants, as well as Port St. Joe Marina, where travelers can find charter boats for offshore fishing, guide services for fishing in St. Joseph Bay and boat rentals. Centrally located along the forgotten coast, guests can also take a short drive to the beautiful shores of Port St. Joe , Cape San Blas and Mexico Beach , or enjoy other popular outdoor activities such as hiking and golfing at nearby attractions including the Port City Trail and Forest Park Par 3 Golf Course.

Ascend hotel guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 315 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

