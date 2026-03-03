Ascend Named the Accounting Automation Partner for Combined Agents of America (CAA)

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend , the comprehensive financial operations automation platform for the insurance industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Combined Agents of America (CAA) , one of the nation's largest privately held insurance aggregator groups. This partnership designates Ascend as the Accounting Automation Partner for CAA's nationwide network of independent agencies.

The collaboration is designed to modernize back-office operations for CAA member agencies, replacing fragmented manual workflows with end-to-end automation for both agency and direct bill processes.

Eliminating the Back-Office Bottleneck

As independent agencies scale, accounting workflows—traditionally manual and error-prone—often become a primary bottleneck. Ascend's platform removes these hurdles by automating the most time-consuming aspects of the insurance lifecycle:

Commission Reconciliations: Eliminating hours spent processing and matching policy commissions.

Eliminating hours spent processing and matching policy commissions. Billing & Payments: Streamlining premium collection for a seamless client experience.

Streamlining premium collection for a seamless client experience. Carrier Payables: Accelerating commissions and increasing speed-to-bind.

"Our mission at CAA has always been to empower our members with the best-in-class tools they need to thrive," said A.J Lovitt , CEO of Combined Agents of America. "Ascend's innovative approach to automation allows our agencies to pivot from administrative tasks to high-value client service and strategic growth."

Driving the Future of Accounting Operations

This partnership arrives as the insurance industry increasingly prioritizes digital transformation and the integration of AI-driven financial tools.

"CAA represents a leader for independent agency networks," said Amelia Lee , Head of Partnerships at Ascend. "We are thrilled to be their exclusive accounting automation partner and help provide solutions that support the growth ambitions of CAA's member agencies."

About Ascend

Ascend is the comprehensive accounting automation platform for the insurance industry, providing technology that automates payments, collections, payables, and reconciliation for agencies, intermediaries and carriers. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com .

About Combined Agents of America (CAA)

Founded in 1997, Combined Agents of America, LLC is a leading insurance network of independent insurance agencies. Committed to the evolution of the independent agency system, CAA provides its members with the leverage, resources, and scale of a national organization while maintaining local agency independence.

