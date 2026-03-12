Ascend Named ARM International’s Exclusive Accounting Automation Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the comprehensive financial operations automation platform for the insurance industry, today announced a strategic partnership with ARM International (ARMI), a leading association of independent agencies owned and directed solely by its members. This partnership designates Ascend as their exclusive Accounting Automation Partner for ARMI's network of 130 agencies across 19 states.

ARMI is a national alliance of independent insurance agencies that collaborate to strengthen operational capabilities and deliver best-in-class service to clients. Through this partnership, ARMI member agencies will gain access to Ascend's platform to help automate one of the most time-consuming parts of agency accounting: reconciling direct bill commissions.

Eliminating the Back-Office Bottleneck

Direct bill reconciliation often requires agencies to manually compare carrier statements, commissions, and policy records across multiple systems. Ascend's direct bill automation platform fetches carrier statements and leverages AI to match transactions, automatically reconciling and surfacing discrepancies to help agencies close their books faster while maintaining accuracy and control.

"Operational efficiency is a priority for our member agencies," said Barb Amft, Corporate Asst. Secretary/Treasurer of ARMI. "By automating direct bill reconciliation with Ascend, we can directly address a major administrative burden for agencies. We're excited to bring this capability to our members."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting independent agencies with practical technology that strengthens operations and frees teams to focus more on serving clients.

"Ascend was built to support the accounting teams who keep agencies running smoothly," said Amelia Lee, Head of Partnerships at Ascend. "Our partnership with ARMI reflects that commitment by helping their member agencies simplify direct bill reconciliation and reduce the manual work behind the scenes."

About Ascend

Ascend is the comprehensive accounting automation platform for the insurance industry, providing technology that automates payments, collections, payables, and reconciliation for agencies, intermediaries and carriers. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com.

About ARM International (ARMI)

Founded in 1970, ARMI (Associated Risk Managers International) is a national network of independent insurance agencies committed to strengthening the independent agency system. Through collaboration, strategic partnerships, and exclusive programs, ARMI provides its member agencies with access to markets, resources, and industry expertise that help them compete at the highest level while maintaining their independence.

