Ascend Partners With Veruna To Bring Leading Technology & Payment Solution to Insurance Agents

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ascend , the first modern insurance payments platform, announced that they will be integrating their payments and premium financing solution with Veruna , developer of the insurance industry's leading technology solution for independent agents.

Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated, all-in-one financing, collections, and payables. Veruna's innovative technology couples the unmatched customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities of Salesforce with functionality explicitly tailored to the insurance industry, enabling exceptional mobility, flexibility, customization, and ease of integration.

Veruna is the industry's only AMS designed by independent agents on an open platform architecture for the superior flexibility agents and brokers need to sell more and relate with customers better. Veruna gives users unprecedented control of their agency technology and their business's growth, making it easy to create automated tasks and reminders for managing customer relationships, remarkets, lost business, expanding coverages to meet insureds' needs, and streamlining back-office processes.

"We pride ourselves on developing technology that empowers agents and helps them grow, so to have a partner like Veruna who strives to achieve the same thing means everything," says Praveen Chekuri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Ascend. "A recurring issue in this industry is the antiquated technologies and the fragmentation of their holding agents/carriers/distributors back. By integrating our all-in-one financial solution with Veruna's all-in-one AMS and CRM, we're bringing together all of the tools people need into one, easy-to-use place."

This integration allows agents to use only one tool instead of switching among multiple. All of their data will be stored in one place and accessed as needed, so they don't have to waste time entering the same data over and over again. Ascend will also now be able to update statuses back to the AMS so users can manage the entire lifecycle from Veruna.

"Our goal is to create a comprehensive, customer-centric system that lets people harness the full power of the world's #1 CRM and the insurance industry's #1 AMS," says Colleen Wells, Chief Strategy Officer of Veruna. "By working with Ascend, we're bringing this to the next level and offering our users an all-in-one solution that addresses their financial and payment pain points in a way that no one else can."

The integration between Ascend and Veruna will be offered to their mutual customers starting today. To learn more, visit useascend.com/veruna .

About Ascend

Ascend is the modern insurance payments platform that provides automated all-in-one financing, collections, and payables. Founded by two-time insurtech entrepreneurs Andrew Wynn and Praveen Chekuri, Ascend helps distributors sell more by eliminating labor-intensive, expensive processes while providing customers with the great online checkout and financing experience they've come to expect. To learn more, please visit https://useascend.com/ .

About Veruna

Veruna, founded in 2015, inspires and empowers independent insurance agencies, carriers, insurtechs, brokers, and MGAs to sell more insurance and retain valued customers. To serve your customers better, Veruna allows agencies and MGAs to build custom configurations to capture your unique value propositions and integrate with numerous solutions. Delivering highly innovative insurance technology, Veruna allows agents to focus on one thing - your customers. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

