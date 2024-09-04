Ascend Unveils Direct Bill Automation Solution for Insurance Brokers

Introducing the Only Comprehensive Platform for Agency Accounting Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the leading provider of accounting automation software to the insurance industry, is proud to announce the launch of Direct Bill Automation, a solution designed to streamline accounting workflows of processing, extracting, reconciling, and posting direct bill commissions. With this launch, Ascend provides the only comprehensive solution on the market for brokers that simplifies accounting tasks related to both agency bill and direct bill into one unified platform.

"Direct Bill Automation empowers our accounting team with the technology to significantly optimize and reduce the amount of time spent on low-value transactional work so we can focus our team on high-value strategic objectives," said Ryan Corcoran, CFO of Ellerbrock-Norris.

Key Benefits of Direct Bill Automation:

Reduce Expenses : Technology enabled solution provides immediate cost reductions and time savings with a quick and seamless onboarding and integration.

: Technology enabled solution provides immediate cost reductions and time savings with a quick and seamless onboarding and integration. Scale Efficiently: Meet business needs and future growth objectives with software designed to scale with your business.

Meet business needs and future growth objectives with software designed to scale with your business. Improve Financial Reporting: Comprehensive control and oversight of direct bill entry, reconciliation, and recordkeeping back into agency management systems, ensuring quick and accurate revenue recognition cycles.

"Our mission at Ascend is to provide our customers with solutions to reduce the amount of operational tasks that exist inside of their businesses," said Andrew Wynn, co-CEO of Ascend. "Direct Bill Automation is another step forward for us to help take one more task off their plates so organizations can focus on their core competencies."

Ascend unlocks untapped broker efficiency by reducing time spent on manual processes across accounting and service teams as well as enhancing financial speed and accuracy across transactions. With real time visibility into all accounts receivable and accounts payable, Ascend is able to automate all reconciliation workflows across all types of accounts, leading to quicker auditing and recognition of revenue.

Ascend is currently used by 3,000+ businesses throughout the insurance distribution channel, automating critical financial workflows for top brokers such as NFP, INSURICA, The Baldwin Group and Christensen Group. Recognized for its pioneering efforts, Ascend has been recognized with several awards such as Top 50 Insurtech by CB Insights and a Global 5-Star Technology and Software Providers by Insurance Business.

About Ascend

Ascend is the industry leading platform to automate the entire insurance financial operations lifecycle across collections, accounting, reconciliations, and disbursements. Businesses using Ascend experience improved operational efficiencies, treasury management, and customer experience - resulting in increased profitability and full visibility into financial performance. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com.

