ASCEND VISION PARTNERS ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners ("AVP"), a leading healthcare enterprise dedicated to promoting vision care and eye health, proudly announces the appointment of Delene Graham as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 4, 2024. In her role as COO, Ms. Graham will report directly to AVP Chief Executive Officer Joshua Rademacher and will spearhead essential aspects of AVP's core business operations including, enterprise transformation office, information technology, human resources, and provider experience and quality.

Ms. Graham brings to AVP more than two decades of expertise in physician practice management platforms. Her most recent role as COO of Atlanta-based Woolfson Eye Institute provided her with oversight over operations, sales and marketing, analytics, provider recruiting, and strategy. Prior to her tenure at Woolfson Eye Institute, Ms. Graham served as the COO of the Rocky Mountain West Division of EVP, a Denver-based eye care organization.

"Delene is a highly regarded and seasoned operator who brings extensive experience in the eye health industry," said AVP's Chief Executive Officer, Joshua Rademacher. "Her operational expertise in ophthalmic care and patient experience, proven track record in efficiency improvement, and leadership during transformational growth periods – coupled with her steadfast commitment to the patients and communities we support – make her the right candidate for this role."

Ms. Graham earned her Bachelor of Commerce in Business and Industrial Psychology from the University of Port Elizabeth in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners is an industry-leading managed services organization for eye care professionals. With a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP's partners leverage experience, best-in-class technology, and cutting-edge advancements to deliver industry-leading ophthalmologic outcomes to the patients and communities they serve. Spanning more than 40 locations across two states, AVP's team of nearly 600 employees provides exceptional eye care to over 500,000 patients annually. Learn more at: www.AscendVision.com.

SOURCE Ascend Vision Partners