Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to bring much needed Uveitis and Retina services to the Greater Tampa Bay area

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners ("AVP"), the leading provider of business services for eye care practices across the southeastern U.S., formed a strategic partnership with Bay Area Retina Consultants, a well-established and respected retina group serving the Greater Tampa Bay area in Florida. This venture expands AVP's footprint in the area allowing them to further provide exceptional care to Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough County residents.

AVP's extensive network, spanning 30 practices across the southeast, including 15 optical centers and a team of 46 physicians (34 MDs and 12 ODs), has united with Bay Area Retina Consultants' established reputation, creating a powerful force for positive impact in eye care throughout the Greater Tampa Bay area.

Chad Tomlinson, Chief Growth Officer at Ascend Vision Partners, expressed his excitement about this west coast expansion: "Dr. Mines and Menosky have well established roots in the community. Their excellence in eyecare and their accessible locations allow for greater patient access in the Greater Tampa Bay market."

"This partnership not only expands our patient care network but allows us to bring greater access to a subspecialty that is desperately needed in the area," Tomlinson said.

Bay Area Retina Consultants, led by Drs. Jonathan Mines and Mathew Menosky, has been a trusted source for posterior eye care in the region for over 30 years. Dr. Mines shared his perspective on the partnership, stating: "Partnering with Ascend Vision Partners is an exciting step for us in continuing to deliver exceptional eye care in an area that both Dr. Menosky and I have called home for over 30 years. This partnership will allow us to continue to provide care to this community for years to come."

This marks the 14th partnership for Ascend Vision Partners.

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP's partners leverage experience, best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 300 employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 250,000 patients annually across the southeastern U.S. Explore more at
www.AscendVision.com

About Bay Area Retina Consultants

Bay Area Retina Consultants is a well-established retina practice located in the Greater Tampa Bay area. Led by Drs. Jonathan Mines and Mathew Menosky, Bay Area Retina Consultants is a trusted source for retina care in the local community. Visit Bay Area Retina Consultants online at www.baretina.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within healthcare services, value-based care, and caring for aging populations. Founded with the mission of "doing well by doing good," CPF seeks to partner with organizations delivering the highest quality of care via a founder-friendly approach. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare founders, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and successful track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

