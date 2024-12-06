Ascendis Pharma Selects PANTHERx® Rare for the Distribution of YORVIPATH® (palopegteriparatide)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, a leader in rare disease product patient access and support services in the United States, is pleased to announce it is partnering with Ascendis Pharma for the distribution of YORVIPATH®, a FDA approved parathyroid hormone analog (PTH1-34) indicated for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults in the United States.

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare endocrine disorder that affects about 70,000 people in the U.S. This condition is characterized by low (or absent) levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH) which results in an imbalance of calcium and phosphorus regulation. This imbalance results in low calcium levels and high phosphorus levels in the blood. The most common cause of hypoparathyroidism is following neck surgery due to damage or removal of the parathyroid glands, which account for 75% of hypoparathyroidism cases. Other causes include genetic (fewer than 10%) and parathyroid gland infiltration by iron, copper or certain metastases.

Those living with chronic hypoparathyroidism can experience a range of symptoms such as chronic fatigue, muscle aches and cramps, and tingling or burning in the fingertips, toes and lips. Some of the more severe and potentially life-threatening short-term and long-term complications include neuromuscular irritability, renal complications, extra-skeletal calcifications, and cognitive impairment. YORVIPATH® is designed to provide continuous exposure to released PTH over the 24-hour dosing period. It is currently approved in the European Union, U.K. and European Economic Area.

"We strive to be the catalyst that seamlessly delivers essential medications to individuals confronting rare conditions," said Bansi Nagji, CEO of PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy. "We look forward to working with Ascendis Pharma to make a difference in the lives of adults living with hypoparathyroidism."

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan disease, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. While each rare condition affects few people, together all rare diseases impact an estimated 25 to 30 million Americans. Currently over 7,000 rare diseases have been identified and more than 90% of rare diseases are still without an FDA-approved treatment. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence. As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is now a six-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2023 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and US territories.

REFERENCES

Bilezikian JP. Hypoparathyroidism. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2020;105(6):1722-36. doi:10.1210/clinem/dgaa113

Hypoparathyroidism - Symptoms, Causes, Treatment | NORD. rarediseases.org. Accessed April 3, 2024. https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/hypoparathyroidism/#symptoms

For more information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy