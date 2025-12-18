PANTHERx® Rare Selected by Otsuka to Dispense VOYXACT® (sibeprenlimab-szsi) for the Treatment of Primary Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy, the trusted leader and innovator in patient access and support services for personalized rare disease care, announced that it was selected by Otsuka as the exclusive specialty pharmacy to dispense VOYXACT®, an APRIL (A Proliferation Inducing Ligand) blocker, indicated to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk for disease progression. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on reduction of proteinuria. It has not been established whether VOYXACT slows kidney function decline over the long-term in patients with IgAN.

"Our collaboration with Otsuka dates back to 2018, and we're excited to continue that commitment as the exclusive specialty pharmacy for VOYXACT," said Bansi Nagji, CEO, PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy. "Each patient's journey with IgAN is unique, and so is our approach to providing hyper-personalized care. This new therapy represents progress, and we're honored to help make it accessible to the people who need it most."

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare makes rare disease care more hyper-personalized and less overwhelming by focusing relentlessly on each patient and each therapy. PANTHERx experts develop deep personal relationships with patients, prescribers, and pharmaceutical partners, serving as trusted advocates to ensure seamless collaboration and exceptional care. Since its founding in a garage in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, PANTHERx has grown into the largest independent rare pharmacy in the U.S., leveraging established-company resources while maintaining small-company responsiveness, innovation, and attention to detail.

PANTHERx is licensed in all 50 states and U.S. territories and was the first national pharmacy to achieve dual accreditations in rare disease from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC). PANTHERx is also the eight-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award for patient satisfaction, including the 2025 honor.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.pantherxrare.com.

About Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy

Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger disease, is an autoimmune disease that results when clumps of IgA are deposited in the kidneys, causing inflammation and kidney damage.2,3 Normally IgA helps the body to fight infections but too much of the deposited antibodies damage glomeruli (tiny blood vessels in the kidneys that filter blood) which causes blood and protein to leak in the urine and scarring of the nephrons (filtering units where the glomeruli are located).2,3

Visible symptoms of IgAN may include pink or cola-colored urine due to blood in the urine (hematuria), foamy urine from protein leakage (proteinuria), and swelling in the legs, feet and ankles due to excess fluid (edema).2 While symptoms of IgAN may not appear for many years, complications can include high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, nephrotic syndrome and kidney failure.2

