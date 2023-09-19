ASCENSIA ANNOUNCES ART AND PHOTO COMPETITION FOR WORLD DIABETES DAY 2023

News provided by

Ascensia Diabetes Care

19 Sep, 2023, 02:00 ET

This year's competition aims to raise awareness of diabetes and highlight the real lives of people living with the condition across the world.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, owner of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, has opened submissions for its successful art and photo competition in support of World Diabetes Day 2023. This year, Ascensia's global competition is themed around diabetes in real life, aiming to capture the genuine challenges, successes and day-to-day realities of people living with diabetes. 

Continue Reading
Ascensia global competition is themed around diabetes in real life, aiming to capture the genuine challenges, successes and day-to-day realities of people living with diabetes.
Ascensia global competition is themed around diabetes in real life, aiming to capture the genuine challenges, successes and day-to-day realities of people living with diabetes.
Ascensia This is Diabetes, This is Real competition seeks to gather a collection of original artworks submitted by people across the world.
Ascensia This is Diabetes, This is Real competition seeks to gather a collection of original artworks submitted by people across the world.

1 in 10 adults is living with diabetes, while an estimated 783 million people will have the disease in 2045.[1] This means that it is more important than ever to raise awareness of diabetes and what real life looks like for those who live with the condition. Ascensia's 'This is Diabetes, This is Real' competition seeks to gather a collection of original artworks submitted by people across the world, with each one telling a personal story about their journey with diabetes. 

You can submit illustrations, photographs and digital designs at www.thisisdiabetes.com until October 31, with the winners of the competition announced on World Diabetes Day, a global initiative of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) taking place each year on November 14. 

Rob Schumm, CEO of Ascensia Diabetes Care, commented: "World Diabetes Day is an important day to us at Ascensia and we are proud to support IDF on this initiative for the eighth consecutive year. 

"This will be the third year that we have run our art and photo competition and I cannot wait to see everyone's submissions," he added. "Each year I am completely awed by the artwork submitted and the powerful stories behind each piece. For our 2023 'This is Diabetes, This is Real' competition we are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to submit a piece that tells a story about what diabetes in real life means to them. Whether you draw, paint, or snap, we want you to capture diabetes without the filter, from your daily struggles to your proudest moments. Let's get creative and show the world diabetes in real life." 

Competition winners will be able to donate €6,000, €3,000 and €1,000 for first, second and third place respectively to a diabetes charity of their choice. The judging panel, including members of the diabetes online community, professional artists, Ascensia employees and an Eversense brand ambassador, will be looking for creativity, storytelling, and connection to this year's theme. 

This year's competition looks to build upon the success of 2021 and 2022's 'This is Diabetes' campaigns. Last year Ascensia received over 350 entries from around the globe and donated €10,000 to nominated diabetes charities across 4 different continents. For inspiration, you can see previous winners by visiting the Ascensia website, the 2021 campaign page here, or the 2022 campaign page here.

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523) company.

[1] According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas 10th edition, published 2021  

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212409/Ascensia_global_competition.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212408/Ascensia_This_is_Diabetes.jpg
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ascensia Diabetes Care

Also from this source

ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE EXPANDS PAYMENT ASSISTANCE AND SIMPLE SAVINGS PROGRAM FOR EVERSENSE E3 CGM SYSTEM

ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE MARKS ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF US EVERSENSE E3 CGM LAUNCH WITH COMMERCIAL UPDATE AND INNOVATION OUTLOOK

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.