Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes

BASEL, Switzerland, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care is pleased to announce improved access to CONTOUR®NEXT meters and test strips for UnitedHealthcare members with diabetes.

This change, effective April 1, 2018, provides UnitedHealthcare individuals enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual "Commercial" plans access to the CONTOUR®NEXT portfolio of meters and test strips through their pharmacy benefit at a Tier 2 copay level.

"We are working together with UnitedHealthcare to help their members with diabetes obtain the highly-accurate CONTOUR®NEXT test strips and meters so that they can effectively manage their diabetes," explained Robert Schumm, VP and Managing Director of Ascensia Diabetes Care US Inc. "This change will give more people the opportunity to access these products, and at a reasonable cost."





Prior to this change, UnitedHealthcare members were unable to obtain the CONTOUR®NEXT portfolio of meters and test strips, unless a Prior Authorization was approved by the plan.

