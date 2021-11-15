Ascensia Diabetes Care Honored At Joslin Diabetes Center High Hopes "Virtual" Gala

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, makers of CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and distributors of the Eversense® continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, was named as an honoree at the Joslin Diabetes Center High Hopes Gala, to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Insulin, held on November 13th. The event honored the top 100 people, groups, corporations and foundations that Joslin admire and appreciate for their impact on the diabetes community.

Ascensia was recognized for the development of the Ames Reflectance Meter®, which was the world's first portable blood glucose meter when it was launched in 1969. The meter enabled, for the first time, blood glucose levels to be tested directly by a healthcare provider on their premises, rather than having to send samples to a laboratory for analysis.

Throughout the organization's evolution over the last 80 years, Ascensia, as it is known today, has a history of innovation in diabetes care. In 1981, it developed the Glucometer, which was the first personal BGM for people living diabetes; and in 1987 the company launched Glucofacts, the first PC application for the analysis of blood glucose data. Then in 2003, the first single-strip system with No CodingTM technology was introduced for use with CONTOUR® BGMs. And in 2016, Ascensia developed the CONTOUR®NEXT ONE/CONTOUR®PLUS ONE, a Bluetooth enabled BGM system with its proprietary smartLIGHT feature, which enables easy understanding of blood glucose readings via a traffic light system to show if the reading is in range, high or low. This meter also connects to the CONTOUR®DIABETES app.

Mary Puncochar, US Region Head, commented: "It's a real honor to be recognized at Joslin Diabetes Center's High Hopes Gala and we would like to congratulate all the other honorees. Ascensia has a legacy of more than 80 years of empowering people living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives. The recognition of the Ames Reflectance Meter in this role call of honorees reflects just this."

"It is amazing to think that diabetes care has changed immeasurably in the 100 years since insulin was first discovered. The advancements in care have transformed the lives of the millions of people living with the condition and we are proud at Ascensia to have been a part of that journey. Since the Ames Reflectance Meter we have developed the first personal blood glucose meter, have launched the first PC application to analyze blood glucose data, through to today, where we are the global distributor of Eversense the world's first and only long-term implantable CGM, through our partnership with Senseonics," concluded Puncochar.

SOURCE Ascensia Diabetes Care