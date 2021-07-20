Ascensia Diabetes Care Launches Patient Assistance Program To Provide Broader Access To Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes company, announced it has introduced a Patient Assistance Program in the United States to reduce out-of-pocket costs associated with the Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System.

Under the Program, which is available immediately, eligible patients starting or continuing with the Eversense CGM System will need to pay the first $100 of their out-of-pocket costs. Ascensia will then cover up to $300 of the remaining balance for each 90-day sensor. Any additional costs will be the system user's responsibility. Overall, the Program has the potential to save eligible Eversense users up to $1,200 per year on their cumulative 90-day sensor out-of-pocket costs.

To find out more about the Program, potential and current Eversense users can go to https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/patient-assistance-program-information/ and complete the eligibility form, after which the Ascensia team will reach out about next steps. They can also discuss with their health care provider.

Mary Puncochar, Head of Ascensia's Region US, commented: "We hear from people living with diabetes and their healthcare providers how transformative the Eversense system can be in facilitating their diabetes management. People using the system appreciate how Eversense provides discretion with a removable transmitter, peace of mind through the on-body alerts, and the freedom that a 90-day sensor provides.

"Our fundamental goal at Ascensia is to simplify and improve the lives of people living with diabetes through technologies that facilitate better outcomes and reduce the burden of managing the condition. We therefore want to be able to offer Eversense to as many people as possible and we believe that over half of the people using insulin in the US could be eligible for our Patient Assistance Program. Our goal is to make Eversense more affordable and provide improved access to this unique and innovative diabetes management technology."

The Eversense CGM System consists of a fluorescence-based sensor, a smart transmitter worn over the sensor, and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends and alerts. In addition to featuring the first long-term implantable CGM sensor, the System is also the first to feature a smart transmitter that provides wearers with discreet on-body vibratory alerts for high and low glucose. It can also be removed, recharged and re-attached to the skin without discarding the sensor. The sensor is inserted subcutaneously in the upper arm by a health care provider via a brief in-office procedure.

