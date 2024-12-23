Ascension Health Data Breach Alert: Issued by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, Wolf Haldenstein is investigating claims on behalf of patients who have been impacted by the Ascension Health data breach.

Ascension Health, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, announced that the personal information of patients may have been stolen as part of a recent data breach involving their systems.

Ascension Health is notifying affected people that their personal information, including names, medical information (such as medical record number, date of service, types of lab tests, or procedure codes), payment information (such as credit card information or bank account number), insurance information (such as Medicaid/Medicare ID, policy number, or insurance claim), government identification (such as Social Security number, tax identification number, driver's license number, or passport number), and other personal information (such as date of birth or address), may have been stolen.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein

