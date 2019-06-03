Ascensus Acquires United Retirement Plan Consultants

DRESHER, Pa., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise helps millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—has acquired United Retirement Plan Consultants (URPC). The third-party administration (TPA) firm will immediately become part of FuturePlan by Ascensus.

Based in Dublin, Ohio, URPC is a leader in retirement plan design, consulting, and administration services. The firm delivers tax‐efficient retirement plans—including 401(k), traditional defined benefit, cash balance, and employee stock ownership plans—and serves thousands of clients from sales and service centers in office locations throughout the country.

"Like FuturePlan, URPC is structured as a national network of local experts," states Jerry Bramlett, head of FuturePlan. "Our leadership group is looking forward to working with the 200+ URPC associates to continue to provide their clients with great support while building an enhanced service experience."

"With the addition of URPC, FuturePlan now has more than 48,000 plans under administration," continues Bramlett. "We see an opportunity to use their scale to further the expansion of our national TPA service model. Along with our continued investment in technology, infrastructure, sales, plan services, and solutions delivery capabilities, this will further strengthen our geographic focus and help to deepen our platform, channel partner, and financial advisor relationships."

"Our proven, successful, and thoughtful approach to integration will allow us to bring URPC into FuturePlan to continue to deliver a best-in-class service experience. We'd like to thank outgoing CEO Lee Bachu for her contributions to the business and wish her continued success," concludes Bramlett.

"URPC brings meaningful size to FuturePlan with a comprehensive array of product offerings that are well aligned to expand our growth strategy," states Raghav Nandagopal, Ascensus' executive vice president of corporate development and M&A. "In addition, this acquisition will be additive to our ongoing geographic expansion, especially in terms of providing access to areas where we are seeking to establish a greater presence."

"We look forward to leveraging URPC's national presence and service delivery model," continues Nandagopal. "And we are delighted for URPC's associates to become part of the FuturePlan team."

About FuturePlan by Ascensus

FuturePlan by Ascensus is the nation's largest retirement TPA, combining high-touch local service with the strength and security of an industry leader. A business division of Ascensus, FuturePlan's dedicated team serves more than 48,000 retirement plan sponsors in over 40 locations across the country. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. The firm delivers technology and expertise to help millions of people save for what matters most—retirement, education, and healthcare. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com. View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com .

