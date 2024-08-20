Ascensus Names Industry Veteran Michael Dunn to Lead Enterprise Solutions Business

DRESHER, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus has named industry veteran Michael Dunn to lead its Enterprise Solutions line of business, effective September 4, 2024.

As President, Enterprise Solutions, Dunn will report to Ascensus President Nick Good and join the company's Operating Committee executive team. Dunn succeeds Kurt Laning, who joined Ascensus through the Newport merger in 2022 and retired earlier this spring.

Enterprise Solutions is the largest provider of unbundled and outsourced nonqualified retirement plan administration services and provides a broad array of industry leading solutions and expertise, including corporate- and bank-owned life insurance consulting and administration, and fiduciary and total rewards consulting services. It serves institutions of all sizes, including more than 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

"Mike Dunn is a highly experienced and respected leader in our industry and the ideal person to lead our Enterprise Solutions business into the future," said Good. "He brings both relevant and diverse experience to his new role and a deep understanding of the corporate and institutional insurance marketplace. We look forward to welcoming his judgment and industry perspective to our leadership table and decision making."

Dunn most recently was Head of Institutional Insurance with MassMutual Financial Group, serving in a number of product, sales, and executive leadership roles of increasing responsibility over a nearly 20-year career. He brings deep expertise in the institutional insurance markets, including the corporate- and bank-owned life insurance segments key to Ascensus' strategic offerings in the Enterprise Solutions business.

After earning his BA in Mathematics and German from Hamilton College, Dunn received an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Connecticut. He also holds CLU and ChFC designations from The American College of Financial Services, and FINRA's Series 6, 26 and 63 licenses.

Dunn will be based in the company's Newton, MA, office.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help millions of people save for a better future.

The company is a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Its platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of its partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $818 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,700 associates as of June 30, 2024.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

