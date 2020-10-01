Ascensus Announces New Digital Retirement Plan Sales Proposal System

DRESHER, Pa., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise help millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of a new, customizable retirement digital sales experience.

Central to the experience is an updated plan sales proposal system debuting in the fourth quarter of 2020 for advisors accessing Ascensus-branded solutions. Ascensus will expand availability of the new system to institutional partners shortly thereafter.

The proposal platform embodies Ascensus' position as an independent provider, affording advisors the freedom to feature the service model, investments, and managed account programs that best serve their clients' needs. It also continues to deliver on Ascensus' commitment to bring exceptional technology to its institutional partner and advisor audiences, including:

multiple levels of investment and service customization to satisfy advisor, plan sponsor, and broker-dealer personalization needs;

a compelling visual system optimized for the screen, making it easier for advisors to sell virtually;

a new interactive framework, complete with embedded communications and demos to preview employer and employee experiences; and

the flexibility to present the plan journey end-to-end or navigate to the topics most relevant to clients.

"We've transformed Ascensus' proposal system to allow advisors to select plan features that suit their clients' unique needs," states Jason Crane, Ascensus' head of retirement distribution. "The platform also tracks data analytics and provides reporting to facilitate targeted messaging, yielding more efficient and productive outcomes for advisors and our partners."

The evolution of Ascensus' retirement plan sales experience is yet another example of the firm's dedication to providing the retirement tools and resources necessary to help people save for what matters. Earlier this year, Ascensus launched the READYSAVETM retirement mobile app and expanded its managed accounts services in response to the growing client and employee demand for more personalization and guidance.

"The soon-to-launch Ascensus digital sales experience will further enhance our ability to track and measure how employers are engaging with our services," says Kevin Cox, president of Ascensus' Retirement line of business. "These insights will help inform how we continue to enhance our products and technology to meet the evolving needs of the advisors, institutional partners, and employers we serve."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

Get the latest trends and insights based on our proprietary data from more than 115,500 retirement plans, 6.2 million 529 accounts, 405,000 health savings accounts, and 22 ABLE plans.* Inside America's Savings Plans highlights average savings levels across these tax-advantaged accounts and showcases plan features that drive participation and growth. The State of Savings report outlines how plan contribution and withdrawal behaviors have shifted over the course of 2020 and since the passage of the CARES Act.

*As of June 30, 2020.

