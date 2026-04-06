Ascensus Appoints Dan Morrison as President of Retirement

Seasoned Retirement Industry Leader to Oversee Ascensus' Retirement Business and Advance

Long‑Term Growth Strategy

DRESHER, Pa., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, announced today that Dan Morrison will join the company as President of Retirement. Morrison will report to Ascensus CEO Nick Good and joins the company's executive team. He will oversee Ascensus' Retirement business and play a central role in advancing the company's long‑term strategy.

"Ascensus has built a strong and differentiated Retirement business, and we see a tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation," said Nick Good, CEO of Ascensus. "Our growth trajectory is clear, and bringing in a leader like Dan enables us to move faster, scaling our capabilities, deepening our impact, and delivering even greater value for our clients, partners, and the millions of savers we serve."

"The noble purpose at Ascensus of 'helping more savers save more' is both meaningful and timely," said Dan Morrison, President of Retirement, Ascensus. "The opportunity to lead a Retirement business with this scale, talent, and commitment to clients and partners is incredibly compelling. I'm excited to work with the team to build on Ascensus's strong foundation, accelerate growth, and expand our impact for the millions of savers who depend on us to help secure their financial futures."

Morrison brings more than 25 years of experience across the defined contribution and broader retirement markets. He joins Ascensus from Empower, where he most recently served as Head of Government and Taft Hartley Markets. Morrison's previous roles span sales, relationship management, and participant engagement management, and he began his career with Merrill Lynch.

Morrison holds degrees in Mathematics and English from the University of Vermont.

Ascensus was recently recognized with multiple top industry honors, including distinctions from the 2026 PLANSPONSOR Defined Contribution (DC) Survey and a PLANADVISER Adviser Choice Award. These recognitions reflect the company's strength in supporting employers of all sizes—particularly small businesses that power local communities and the broader economy—as well as financial advisors. Additional details are available in a press release issued by Ascensus on March 16, 2026. On February 17, 2026, Ascensus was also named Retirement Leader of the Year at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards, recognizing excellence across the traditional asset management industry.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service that supports better financial outcomes for savers, small- to mid-sized businesses, state governments, and leading financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. The company supports over 16 million savers, oversees $932+ billion dollars in assets under administration, and employs more than 5,000 associates as of December 31, 2025. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

SOURCE Ascensus