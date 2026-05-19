Ascensus Strengthens Retirement Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

Addition of Ryan Franken and Tim Lastivka strengthens sales leadership, expands distribution capabilities to enhance client outcomes

DRESHER, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, today announced that Ryan Franken and Tim Lastivka will join the company's Retirement leadership team. Franken joins Ascensus as Head of Core Retirement and Lastivka joins the company as Vice President, National Sales Leader. These appointments underscore the company's continued momentum and focus on delivering long-term value for clients, advisors, TPAs, and savers.

"As we advance our purpose of helping more savers save more, we are focused on aligning the right leadership, capabilities, and investments to meet and anticipate the evolving needs of our clients and partners," said Dan Morrison, President of Retirement at Ascensus. "Ryan and Tim bring deep expertise in sales leadership, distribution strategy, and talent development, along with a strong track record of driving growth and delivering results. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities, strengthen advisor and TPA relationships, and enhance outcomes for the clients and savers we serve."

Ryan Franken joins Ascensus as Head of Core Retirement, reporting to Dan Morrison. He brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, distribution, and relationship management. Most recently, Franken served as National Sales Manager, Institutional Markets at Transamerica Retirement Solutions, where he led a national team spanning institutional sales, consultant relations, pooled plans, and defined benefit distribution. Franken holds an MBA from Cornell University's S.C. Johnson School of Management and a BA from Georgetown University.

Tim Lastivka joins Ascensus as Vice President, National Sales Leader, reporting to Franken. With more than 20 years of sales leadership in defined contribution and retirement plan distribution, Lastivka has a proven track record of driving scalable revenue growth, expanding mid/core market solutions, and building high-performing sales organizations. Most recently, Lastivka served as VP, Head of Sales and Distribution for the largest independent national TPA firm. Tim has a BBA in finance from Otterbein University.

The Retirement business is organized across four segments, each led by a dedicated leader reporting to Morrison:

Core Retirement represents the company's Ascensus-branded defined contribution segment and will be led by Ryan Franken.

represents the company's Ascensus-branded defined contribution segment and will be led by Ryan Franken. Small Business encompasses the company's CoPilot 401(k), Individual(K), SEP, and SIMPLE plans products and solutions is led by Mary Torgerson.

encompasses the company's CoPilot 401(k), Individual(K), SEP, and SIMPLE plans products and solutions is led by Mary Torgerson. Retirement Products & Solutions provides tailored solutions to banks, credit unions, and other entities and is led by Anna Johnson.

provides tailored solutions to banks, credit unions, and other entities and is led by Anna Johnson. Partner Solutions serves Ascensus' extensive private-label partnerships with an array of leading financial institutions and is led by Rick Irace on an interim basis.

This announcement builds on momentum from Ascensus' definitive agreement, announced last week, to acquire AmericanTCS, which will expand capabilities in pooled employer plans (PEPs), fiduciary services, and trust and custody. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions.

"Together with our continued investments in intuitive, digital-first experiences, including the READYSAVE® mobile app, we are making it easier for clients and savers to engage, take action, and achieve stronger outcomes," Morrison added. "Combined with the strength of our leadership team, these efforts position us to drive long-term growth and deliver even greater value."

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service that supports better financial outcomes for savers, small- to mid-sized businesses, state governments, and leading financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. The company supports over 16 million savers, oversees $913+ billion dollars in assets under administration, and employs more than 5,000 associates as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

CONTACT:

Greg Winter

SVP, Corporate Communications

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SOURCE Ascensus