Ascensus CISO, Alex Petrow, named a 2025 Top Global CISO by Cyber Defense Magazine

Recognized for Elevating Cybersecurity Standards and Safeguarding Global Systems

DRESHER, Pa., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus announced that Alex Petrow, Chief Information Security Officer, has been named a 2025 Top Global CISO Award winner by Cyber Defense Magazine. The Top Global CISO Awards honor security leaders who demonstrate innovation and measurable impact in protecting their organizations from cyber threats.

Since joining Ascensus in 2011, Petrow has transformed the company's global cybersecurity program through 40 acquisitions and against a backdrop of increasing technology systems complexity. During this time, the team has obtained global security certifications and exceeded industry maturity through independent assessments.

Petrow is a founding member of SPARK Data Security Oversight Board (DSOB), where Ascensus remains an active member, collaborating with other recordkeepers on best practices and raising the bar of industry standards.

"Alex's leadership has been instrumental in strengthening Ascensus' security and resilience," said John Schroeder, Chief Information Officer. "This honor reflects Alex's unwavering commitment to safeguarding our organization and driving innovation in cybersecurity. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in building a resilient security posture that protects our clients, partners, and associates."

The Top Global CISO Awards are presented annually by Cyber Defense Magazine to executives leading cybersecurity programs at global organizations. Petrow was selected from thousands of candidates worldwide based on his work building Ascensus' security program during a period of significant growth.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the leading independent technology and service platform powering savings plans across America, providing products and expertise that help more than 16 million people save for a better today and tomorrow. Ascensus has more than $919 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,000 associates as of September 30, 2025.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate-and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services. Sitting at the intersection between savers, program sponsors, investment managers and financial advisors, our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

For more information, visit ascensus.com.

SOURCE Ascensus