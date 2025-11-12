Ascensus Technology Leaders Sofia Theodoridou and Tami Evanson Honored with Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

DRESHER, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus announced that two of its leaders, Sofia Theodoridou and Tami Evanson, have been recognized for their outstanding contributions at the 22nd Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. Sofia Theodoridou was recognized with a Gold Stevie award in Leadership and Tami Evanson won a Silver Stevie award for the AI Automation Game Changer of the Year category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are widely regarded as the world's premier business awards competition, receiving thousands of entries each year from organizations and individuals in more than 48 nations celebrating the achievements of working women across more than 100 categories. This year's accolades highlight the innovative leadership and significant impact of both Theodoridou and Evanson in leveraging artificial intelligence to drive business excellence and transformation.

Sofia Theodoridou's Gold Stevie award in Leadership celebrates her visionary guidance and strategic direction in integrating AI technologies, positioning Ascensus at the forefront of innovation. Tami Evanson's recognition as an AI Automation Game Changer of the Year acknowledges her pioneering work in implementing AI-driven automation solutions that have enhanced operational efficiency and redefined industry standards in partnership with the Enterprise Transformation team.

"We are incredibly proud of both Sofia and Tami for these well-deserved honors," said John Schroeder, Chief Information Officer at Ascensus. "Their leadership and expertise in the field of artificial intelligence have been instrumental in advancing our capabilities and delivering greater value to our clients. These awards are a testament to their dedication, vision, and the transformative impact they are making at Ascensus and within the industry."

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the leading independent technology and service platform powering savings plans across America, providing products and expertise that help more than 16 million people save for a better today and tomorrow. Ascensus has more than $919 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,000 associates as of September 30, 2025.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate-and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services. Sitting at the intersection between savers, program sponsors, investment managers and financial advisors, our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

