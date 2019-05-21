Ascensus Expands Arizona Footprint with Agreement to Acquire Pension Strategies, Inc.

DRESHER, Pa., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise helps millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pension Strategies, Inc. The third-party administration (TPA) firm will immediately become part of FuturePlan by Ascensus.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Pension Strategies provides customized qualified retirement plan consulting, design, and administration for small- to medium-sized businesses. The firm's high-caliber team works closely with clients and advisors to develop creative solutions and meet evolving goals via progressive thinking, exceptional service, and professional teamwork.

"Among other things, Pension Strategies is known throughout the industry for its in-depth knowledge base, commitment to service, and responsive solutions," says Jerry Bramlett, head of FuturePlan by Ascensus. "I'm pleased to welcome their associates and the experience, expertise, and leadership they bring to FuturePlan by Ascensus."

"At Pension Strategies, we take the time to listen to clients' personal and business objectives in order to provide solutions that can meet their needs," says S. Jill Hastings, Pension Strategies' chief executive officer. "We look forward to continuing to offer clients the highest level of professional, personal service as part of FuturePlan by Ascensus."

"Arizona is a very important market for us; acquiring Pension Strategies enables our continued expansion that was started with the opening of Ascensus' Tucson office in 2017," states Raghav Nandagopal, Ascensus' executive vice president of corporate development and M&A. "Specifically, the Phoenix area is primed for tremendous growth in terms of retirement services—we are delighted to have Pension Strategies, a well-run business with a strong management team, to be a critical part of Ascensus' geographic expansion into this location."

About FuturePlan by Ascensus

FuturePlan by Ascensus is the nation's largest retirement TPA, combining high-touch local service with the strength and security of an industry leader. A business division of Ascensus, FuturePlan by Ascensus' dedicated team serves more than 38,000 retirement plan sponsors in over 40 locations across the country. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. The firm delivers technology and expertise to help millions of people save for what matters most—retirement, education, and healthcare. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com. View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com .

