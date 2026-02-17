Ascensus Named Retirement Leader of the Year At the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards

Digital Innovation and Strategic M&A Drive Award Recognition

DRESHER, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—the leading independent technology and service platform powering savings plans across America—today announced that it has been named Retirement Leader of the Year at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards, which recognize excellence across the traditional asset management industry.

The With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards honor outstanding business leaders, innovators, product development specialists, fund directors, and top-performing funds. Ascensus was recognized for its leadership in expanding access to retirement savings, advancing digital and operational innovation, and delivering strong outcomes for plan sponsors and savers.

"Being named Retirement Leader of the Year is a powerful validation of the work we do," said Ascensus CEO Nick Good. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our associates, the trust our clients place in us, and our ongoing commitment to expanding access to retirement savings and improving outcomes for millions of savers. Our combination of technology, deep expertise, and service excellence enables our clients to achieve business growth while supporting savers as they move toward dignified, financially secure retirements."

Ascensus supports retirement savings for more than 16 million individuals, serving over 254,100 retirement plans, 1.7 million IRAs, and 766,600 state-facilitated retirement plan (SFRP) accounts as of year-end. Over the past 18 months, the number of retirement plans on the Ascensus platform has nearly doubled (95%), while total saver counts increased 5.1% year over year, reflecting continued growth in the small- and mid-market segments.

Ascensus' focus on service excellence and operational efficiency has driven strong client outcomes, including 92% client satisfaction and a 97% client retention rate. In 2025, Ascensus ranked #3 in the J.D. Power U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Experience Study and delivered significant operational improvements, reducing onboarding time for new Individual(k) plans from 28 days to two days, cutting errors to below 1%, and enhancing payroll processes to catch 98% of errors before sponsor file uploads.

The company also continues to lead in the application of artificial intelligence to retirement services, with tools that reduce call‑center handle times for new hires by 25–30% and increase productivity by 15%. As another example, Ascensus introduced CalSavvy last fall—an AI chatbot it developed for CalSavers, California's state‑facilitated retirement program.

Winners of the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards are selected through a rigorous and thorough judging process to ensure all entries receive full consideration and that excellence in each of the categories is truly rewarded. The broad and independent panel of judges conduct a thorough assessment of each category to ensure that only the most truly deserving firms are recognized.

See the full list of winners here.

