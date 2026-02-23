Ascensus Delivers Outstanding 2025 Year-End Peak Season Service Serving 8+ Million Accounts, Powered by U.S.-Based Service Teams and Smart Technology Investments

DRESHER, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus, the leading independent technology and service platform powering savings plans across America, today announced outstanding service performance during the company's 2025 end-of-year season for its Government Savings business. Despite a 15% increase in call volume during the peak period, Ascensus' U.S.-based call center and expert service teams maintained strong service levels and supported participants quickly and efficiently—demonstrating the strength of commitment to participant-centered service, supported by thoughtful technology enhancements and proactive workforce planning.

"At the height of our busy season, the strength of our service organization truly shows, and this year our team delivered at an exceptional level," said Peg Creonte, President of Government Savings at Ascensus. "Our state partners and their savers are always top of mind for us, and the true measure of our success is how well we show up for them—especially when demand is highest. I'm proud of how our U.S.-based service teams combined care, expertise, and innovation to deliver a consistently strong experience. Our performance at the end of 2025 reflects Ascensus at our best and shows our dedication to reliable support, continuous improvement, and those who depend on us."

Ascensus' end-of-year performance underscores the value of investing in a service model that blends expertise, responsive staffing strategies, and advanced technology to reduce friction for participants. By resolving more interactions through self-service, supporting representatives with workflow automation, and scaling capacity quickly, Ascensus delivered timely assistance when participants needed it most.

Peak-Season Highlights: End of 2025

Embracing New Technology Enhanced interactive voice response (IVR) resolved 10,000 calls in December without requiring a representative, reducing wait times and helping participants get answers faster and with greater convenience. CalSavers' chatbot, CalSavvy, enabled more self-service, giving participants convenient, on-demand support for common questions. AI capabilities contributed to faster handle times and more efficient post-call workflows, helping representatives spend more time assisting participants and less time on administrative tasks.

Smarter Workforce Planning Cross-training enabled service representatives to support multiple participant service groups, improving flexibility and coverage during high-volume periods. Field teams absorbed inbound emails, freeing service representatives to focus on the increased call volume and ensuring inquiries were handled through the most effective channels.

Strong Service Delivery All call center service levels were met despite unprecedented growth and volume, reinforcing Ascensus' ability to scale service without sacrificing quality.

Rapid Scaling and Overtime Readiness Ascensus hired 230+ new associates to support the team, expanding capacity and ensuring sustained performance throughout the peak season.



About Ascensus

Ascensus is the leading independent technology and service platform powering savings plans across America, providing products and expertise that help more than 16 million people save for a better today and tomorrow. Ascensus has more than $932 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,000 associates as of December 31, 2025.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate-and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services. Sitting at the intersection between savers, program sponsors, investment managers and financial advisors, our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

For more information, visit ascensus.com .

SOURCE Ascensus