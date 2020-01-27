Ascensus Receives Top Honors for Exceptional Support from Retirement Plan Sponsors and Advisors

DRESHER, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise help millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—is pleased to announce that it has received the most Best in Class Awards among all providers for plan segments up to $50 million in the 2019 PLANSPONSOR Magazine Defined Contribution (DC) Survey. This marks the second consecutive year that the firm has received the most overall awards for those retirement plan size segments. Overall, Ascensus won a total of 56 awards across the under $5 million, $5 to $25 million, and $25 to $50 million plan segments.

For over two decades, PLANSPONSOR's annual DC Survey has been a significant retirement industry benchmark, measuring and evaluating 401(k) and other DC providers according to feedback from their own plan sponsor clients. "Plan sponsors rate their providers by category, and those ratings are compared to benchmarks to establish 'Best in Class' standards."

Ascensus received PLANSPONSOR Best in Class recognition in the following categories:

15 Awards for Technology;

15 Awards for Plan Administration;

9 Awards for Communication and Education;

9 Awards for Sponsor Service/Support; and

8 Awards for Investments and Fees.

The firm received Best in Class status for all plan segments up to $50 million in every possible category for Plan Administration and Sponsor Service/Support. The firm's participant and plan sponsor websites also achieved "Best in Class" status across all of these segments, demonstrating that Ascensus' approach to digital experiences continues to meet the needs of savers and employers. In 2019, Ascensus received nine more "Best in Class" awards in the $25 to $50 million plan segment relative to 2018, reflecting an added investment in products and services for growing businesses.

"We're thrilled to see that our flexible, scalable service model and leading technology have enabled us to achieve notable recognition from both our small and mid-sized plan sponsor clients," states Shannon Kelly, head of Ascensus' retirement line of business. "Through our WellBusiness framework, we will continue to focus on providing value-add services and support that promote plan and overall business health for employers of all sizes."

Ascensus has also been named a winner in the recordkeeping category of the 2019 PLANADVISER Adviser Choice Awards. The Adviser Choice Awards recognize the firms that retirement specialist advisors favor most as indicated in PLANADVISER's annual Retirement Plan Adviser Survey. Ascensus received top rankings in the following categories:

#1 for Fee Clarity , Accounting, Disclosure, Benchmarking

, Accounting, Disclosure, Benchmarking #2 for Best Overall Service, Micro Plans (under $5 million )

"We're delighted to receive this recognition from our plan sponsor clients and advisor partners," states Rick Irace, chief operating officer of Ascensus' retirement line of business. "These phenomenal results validate that our expert service and technology continue to deliver on our purpose to help clients and their employees save for a more secure retirement."

Ascensus will be honored as a 2019 PLANSPONSOR DC Survey Standout and PLANADVISER Adviser Choice Award winner at the 2020 PLANSPONSOR/PLANADVISER Excellence in Retirement Awards on March 26, 2020.

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Our market insights and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com. Explore the Ascensus' latest data and insights on savings behaviors at pulse.ascensus.com and view career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com.

SOURCE Ascensus

Related Links

https://www.ascensus.com

