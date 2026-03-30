Ascensus Selected to Partner with ABLEnow Program, Completes Successful Platform Transition

Addition of the nation's largest independent ABLE program expands

Ascensus' ABLE presence to 24 plans nationwide

DRESHER, Pa., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus, the leading independent technology and service engine powering savings plans across America, today announced the successful transition of ABLEnow, the nation's largest independent ABLE program, to its platform. In 2025, Commonwealth Savers, the independent Virginia state agency that administers ABLEnow, elected to move to Ascensus.

With this addition, Ascensus now administers nearly half of the ABLE programs in the United States, supporting plans across 23 states and the District of Columbia.

ABLEnow will benefit from several capabilities available through the Ascensus platform, including:

Entity Management Dashboard: Enables organizations that serve multiple ABLE-eligible individuals to open and manage accounts in one place. With the addition of ABLEnow, the dashboard will be available across 12 Ascensus ABLE plans.

Enables organizations that serve multiple ABLE-eligible individuals to open and manage accounts in one place. With the addition of ABLEnow, the dashboard will be available across 12 Ascensus ABLE plans. A modernized enrollment experience: ABLEnow will launch with Ascensus' newest enrollment experience, designed around the real-life needs of people with disabilities and those who support them. The experience simplifies eligibility, clarifies caregiver roles, and supports a more confident account-opening experience.

ABLEnow will launch with Ascensus' newest enrollment experience, designed around the real-life needs of people with disabilities and those who support them. The experience simplifies eligibility, clarifies caregiver roles, and supports a more confident account-opening experience. Ugift®: ABLEnow customers gain access to Ugift®, a fee-free gifting feature that allows friends and family to contribute directly to ABLE accounts. In 2025 alone, the tool facilitated more than $12.3 million in gift contributions to Ascensus-administered ABLE accounts.

"This work is especially timely as expanded age eligibility opens the door for millions more Americans," said Peg Creonte, President of Government Savings at Ascensus. "ABLE programs are essential to financial independence, enabling people with disabilities to save for everyday needs and long-term goals without jeopardizing critical benefits. Virginia's ABLEnow program is already among the most widely used in the country, and partnering with Ascensus allows the program to deliver a simpler, more accessible saving experience for individuals and families who rely on it."

"This transition represents an important step forward in strengthening the future of ABLEnow as we mark the program's 10th anniversary," said Mary Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Savers. "Ascensus brings deep expertise in administering ABLE programs nationwide, and this partnership allows us to deliver an enhanced platform and an improved experience for thousands of individuals across the country who rely on ABLEnow to build financial security."

As of December 31, 2025, Ascensus ABLE programs represented more than 75,000 funded accounts and over $1 billion in assets under management. In January 2026, Ascensus appointed Rob Percival as Head of ABLE Solutions, reflecting the company's continued investment in expanding ABLE access. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the market.

As of January 1, 2026, eligibility for ABLE accounts expanded to include individuals whose disability onset occurred before age 46, up from the previous threshold of age 26. The change significantly broadens access to ABLE programs, increasing the estimated total addressable market to approximately 16 million people nationwide. Early indicators show strong momentum following the expansion, with Ascensus reporting a 56% year-over-year increase in new account enrollments during the combined months of January and February.

For more information on Ascensus' ABLE programs, visit https://www.ascensus.com/who-we-serve/savers-employees/save-with-an-able-account/.

For more information on ABLEnow, visit ABLEnow.com.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the leading independent technology and service platform powering savings plans across America, providing products and expertise that help more than 16 million people save for a better today and tomorrow. Ascensus has more than $932 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,000 associates as of December 31, 2025.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate-and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services. Sitting at the intersection between savers, program sponsors, investment managers and financial advisors, our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

For more information, visit ascensus.com.

SOURCE Ascensus