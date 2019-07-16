Ascent and USA Weightlifting Launch Initiative to Support Weightlifting Athletes in Tokyo

"The current USA Weightlifting Team is one of the strongest and most talented we have ever had, and we know that proper funding and support is crucial for our athletes to have the greatest chance for success in Tokyo," says USA Weightlifting CEO Phil Andrews. "We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with Ascent Protein, who not only supports our athletes in maintaining a high level of muscle health and performance daily but will also be co-leading our fundraising efforts leading up to Tokyo next summer."

Ascent has been providing clean products to support muscle health and recovery for USA Weightlifting since late 2018 and will continue supporting the team through 2020. During USA Weightlifting's #TokyoStrong campaign, Ascent will be offering product bundles, where a portion of proceeds will go directly to USA Weightlifting athletes. These donations will support all of the team's initiatives and athletes, including Ascent-powered athlete Jourdan Delacruz who is currently training and competing for the chance to compete at the Games in 2020.

"We know that our role in supporting the muscle health and recovery of Team USA Weightlifting athletes is critical for them to succeed next summer," says Ascent General Manager Paul Vraciu. "We also know that the financial support from partners and fans provided through this campaign will be key in allowing the team to represent the USA in Tokyo."

Ascent offers a full line of pre- and post-workout nutrition products that are free of any artificial ingredients and are designed to improve muscle health and performance for hard-working athletes. All of Ascent's products are Informed-Sport-certified, which means they are third-party tested for banned substances. To support USA Weightlifting's #TokyoStrong campaign please visit www.ascentprotein.com/USAW and make a qualifying purchase.

About Ascent Protein: Ascent Native Fuel™ is the benchmark in protein purity and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work™. Drawing from 30 years of experience making protein, Ascent only uses milk from trusted dairy farmers and filters the protein in its own facilities. Ascent uses zero artificial ingredients and avoids harmful steps such as "bleaching." Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves -- going that extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge – Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

About USA Weightlifting: USA Weightlifting, a member of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) and the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), is the national governing body for the Olympic sport of Weightlifting in the United States. USA Weightlifting's mission is to enable U.S. athletes to achieve sustained competitive excellence in Olympic competition and to promote and grow the sport of Weightlifting in the United States. For more information, visit usaweightlifting.org.

