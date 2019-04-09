Ascent Announces Athlete Partnership with Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is a unique running back who is equally effective running between the tackles as he is running routes and catching passes. After three seasons playing college football, in which McCaffrey broke the NCAA record for the most all-purpose yards in a single-season, McCaffrey was selected eighth overall pick in the 2017 Professional Football Draft. Since starting his professional career, McCaffrey has quickly become one of the league's top all-purpose running backs. He finished 2018 with a combined total of 1,965 all-purpose yards and holds the single-season record for most receptions by a running back with 107 receptions.

"I have learned throughout my first two years of my professional career how important it is to properly recover," says Christian McCaffrey. "Everything I do off the field has an on-the-field purpose, and I notice a tangible and positive difference in how I feel post workout when I am using Ascent's products. Their commitment to using zero artificial ingredients and their years of experience making clean protein allows me to trust that Ascent's protein products are supporting me in continuing to do what I love."

Ascent offers a full line of performance-nutrition products that support clean-eating, hard-working athletes dedicated to their fitness and nutritional goals. Ascent products use only real food ingredients, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and are designed to improve muscle health and performance for the health-conscious athlete. All of Ascent's products are Informed Sport Certified, meaning every batch is third-party tested to ensure they are free of all banned substances.

"Ascent is committed to making cleaner, purer protein that aid high-performing athletes, like Christian McCaffrey, recover efficiently and meet their daily nutritional needs," says Paul Vraciu, general manager of Ascent Protein. "Christian has proven that he is always ready to give one-hundred percent, out on the field and in the gym training. Ascent is ready to support him so that he can recover and perform at a top-level day after day."

For more information regarding Ascent, please contact Account Manager Madeline Fones at madeline.fones@rygr.us.

About Ascent Protein: Ascent Native Fuel™ is the benchmark in protein purity and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work™. Drawing from 30 years of experience making protein, Ascent only uses milk from trusted dairy farmers and filters the protein in its own facilities. Ascent uses zero artificial ingredients and avoids harmful steps such as "bleaching." Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves -- going that extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge – Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

SOURCE Ascent

Related Links

http://www.ascentprotein.com

