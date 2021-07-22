Ascent Funding Launches Incentive Encouraging College Students to Consider an Ascent Loan

Ascent is paying students for switching from its competition. The first 1,000 students who visit AscentFunding.com/Switch and apply for an Ascent college loan before August 31, 2021 are eligible to earn a $100 VISA® gift card when their loan is funded. To qualify, students must have an existing private student loan from another lender. Terms and conditions apply - see more details here .

"We are excited to announce a limited-time $100 incentive that puts money back in the hands of students who give Ascent a try," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Ruggiero. "We believe we have better rates, credit availability, product options, grad benefits, ACH discounts, terms, and repayment options than all of our competition, and we want the chance to prove that to the students."

Ascent announced record-breaking enhancements to its loan products earlier this month, including rates as low as 1.82% with an automatic debit discount (some of the lowest in Ascent's history) and expanded eligibility for Deferred Action Childhood Arrival (DACA) students without a cosigner. Ascent's benefits, scholarship giveaways , and $100 gift card incentive aim to lower the cost of a student's education.

"We support students on their journey to academic and financial success in school and beyond more than any other lender," said Chief Marketing Officer Kim McNealy. "We encourage students to submit the FAFSA annually, apply for scholarships, and consider all their financial options before they take out an Ascent loan."

About Ascent Funding

Ascent Funding, the leading outcomes-focused company committed to student success, revolutionizes how students pay for higher education at more than 2,600 traditional schools and coding bootcamps. Ascent believes education is an investment for the future, and we want to empower students from all economic backgrounds to maximize the return on that investment.

