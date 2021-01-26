Ascent Funding Wins Best Private Student Loan for 2021 by Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding, an award-winning education finance company, announced today it was named a Best of 2021 awards winner by Forbes Advisor and one of NerdWallet's 2021 Best-Of Awards winners across multiple categories. These awards further demonstrate Ascent's commitment to revolutionize the way students pay for higher education by offering better financing options, student-driven innovation, and financial wellness resources to a broader population of students.

"To start the year with these awards is incredible," stated Ken Ruggiero, Chief Executive Officer at Ascent. "The recognition from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet illustrates our commitment to continue investing in our team and innovative loan products. This year, we plan to do even more to diversify our financing options and customer benefits that put students and their families first."

Forbes Advisor named Ascent the Best Private Student Loan for two years in a row and ranked Ascent among the best in seven different categories.

NerdWallet named Ascent a 2021 Best-Of winner in two categories.

"Students are the center of everything we do," stated Kim McNealy, Chief Marketing Officer. "To be recognized by Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet is an incredible achievement for both our team and the students we serve."

During these challenging economic times, Ascent realized the financial strain on families and launched new programs to help make payments more affordable such as Ascent's Natural Disaster/Declared Emergency Forbearance and its Progressive Repayment option. Furthermore, students have the option to wait up to nine months after graduation to make their first payment.

