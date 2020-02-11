Ascent Global Logistics Announces Expanded Offerings and Leadership Changes

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Global Logistics announced today that Active On-Demand will rebrand to Ascent On-Demand and integrate into the Ascent business unit, bringing its industry-leading expedite transportation solutions in premium ground, air charter, airfreight and hand carry services to Ascent Global Logistics clients. To accelerate the success of these expanded service offerings, Ascent also announced changes in its top leadership, naming Micah Holst, current President of Ascent International, to the newly created Chief Commercial Officer role.

"We are exceptionally proud to announce Ascent On-Demand so that we can continue delivering world-class solutions across all transportation modes to our clients," said Curt Stoelting, CEO of Roadrunner Transportation Systems. "This integration is another step forward in the execution of our strategy to simplify our portfolio and we expect that this will enable us to pursue additional value-creation opportunities, such as incremental organic business expansion and tuck-in acquisitions."

To support the rebrand and integration of Ascent On-Demand, Ascent's leadership and information technology teams have been focused on enhancing its proprietary technology, PEAK™, to provide clients with a single sign-on application to manage their entire supply chain. In the coming months, all Ascent clients will have access to PEAK™, enabling seamless mode-shift, shipment management, reporting and business intelligence across the company's Domestic, International and Expedite solution offerings.

Ascent's leadership team is also shifting to support the integration of Ascent On-Demand and its commitment to technology-driven, customer-centric solutions. Micah Holst, who has served as President of Ascent International since 2013, will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer and lead the company's newly formed Enterprise Sales team. Bill Goodgion, who has served as President of Ascent Global Logistics since 2015, will transition to President of Ascent International and assume responsibility for the company's freight forwarding operations. Chris Cook will continue to serve as President of Ascent Domestic. Tom Stenglein will continue to serve as President of the rebranded Ascent On-Demand. Goodgion, Holst, Cook and Stenglein will report to Stoelting.

Stoelting concludes, "These changes in leadership will help us continue our strategy of making it easier for clients to engage us across all of our solutions as well as help us continuously improve our operations and the service we provide to clients."

