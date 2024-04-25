Ascent Global Logistics Named a 2023 General Motors Supplier of the Year

This marks the tenth time the company has been awarded this recognition

BELLEVILLE, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors ("GM") has recognized Ascent Global Logistics ("Ascent"), a leading global provider of expedited, time-critical logistics solutions, as a 2023 Supplier of the Year. GM recognized 86 of its top global suppliers at its 32nd annual Supplier of the Year event in Miami, Florida, earlier this month.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This marks the tenth time Ascent has received the award.

"We are dedicated to serving our customers in the automotive industry with steadfast commitment and excellence," said Paul J. Martins, CEO of Ascent Global Logistics. "Being honored as Supplier of the Year is a testament to the enduring partnership between Ascent and GM, rooted in mutual trust and collaboration. We remain committed to supporting GM's success with agile and responsive premium logistics solutions, continuously striving to exceed expectations at every turn."

"We're honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we're pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what's possible," said Jeff Morrison, Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain at GM. "Ascent's innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have come to expect."

Supplier of the Year recipients are rigorously selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for criteria based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals.

The GPSC Priority Wheel guides the selection process, prioritizing the customer in every aspect of supply chain decision-making. This framework prioritizes three core values: Safety, Inclusion and Relationships. These foundational values underpin all other priorities, including Sustainability, Innovation, Execution, Resilience and Profitability. By emphasizing these values, GPSC fosters a robust, diverse, collaborative partnership ecosystem that drives mutual success for GM and its suppliers.

About Ascent Global Logistics

Ascent Global Logistics, headquartered in Belleville, Michigan, is a leading global provider of expedited, time-critical logistics solutions and other direct transportation services. The company connects customers to its extensive carrier network, internal ground fleet and airline via its proprietary, digital PEAK freight marketplace, which provides robust carrier capacity and transparent pricing, backed by 24/7/365 logistics experts. Ascent's offerings include air charter and ground expedited solutions as well as truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, brokerage, and managed transportation services. The experienced Ascent team solves customers' most challenging logistics needs by providing industry-leading service and top-tier satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.ascentlogistics.com.

About GM

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

SOURCE Ascent Global Logistics