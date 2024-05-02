Ascent Global Logistics Earns Recognition as a John Deere "Partner-Level Supplier"

This marks the ninth consecutive time the company has been awarded this recognition

BELLEVILLE, Mich., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Global Logistics ("Ascent") has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2023 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. The Belleville, MI-based company was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held on April 11 in Moline, IL.

Ascent is a supplier of time-critical logistics to support Deere & Company's inbound JIT supply chain across North America. Ascent previously received a Supplier Innovation award in 2015, was named a John Deere Supplier of the Year in 2016, received Hall of Fame recognition in 2019, earned recognition in the John Deere Cost Reduction Opportunities Process (JD CROP) in 2022 and has achieved recognition as a Partner-level supplier for nine consecutive years.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Partner-level supplier for the ninth time," stated Paul J. Martins, CEO of Ascent Global Logistics. "This accolade reflects our dedication to excellence in supporting Deere & Company's time-critical logistics channel. Our ongoing collaboration with Deere & Company drives us to continuously refine our operations and strategies, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry."

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignments, value creation and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About Ascent Global Logistics

Ascent Global Logistics, headquartered in Belleville, Michigan, is a leading global provider of expedited, time-critical logistics solutions and other direct transportation services. The company connects customers to its extensive carrier network, internal ground fleet and airline via its proprietary, digital PEAK freight marketplace, which provides robust carrier capacity and transparent pricing, backed by 24/7/365 logistics experts. Ascent's offerings include air charter and ground expedited solutions as well as truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, brokerage, and managed transportation services. The experienced Ascent team solves customers' most challenging logistics needs by providing industry-leading service and top-tier satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.ascentlogistics.com.

SOURCE Ascent Global Logistics