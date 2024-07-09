Ascent Global Logistics Named Vista Maria's 2023 Outstanding Corporate Partner of the Year

BELLEVILLE, Mich., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Global Logistics ("Ascent"), a leading global provider of expedited, time-critical logistics solutions, has been named Vista Maria's 2023 Outstanding Corporate Partner of the Year. This award recognizes Ascent's commitment and contributions to Vista Maria, a Dearborn Heights, MI, organization dedicated to supporting children and families in need.

Ascent's partnership with Vista Maria has been marked by its active involvement in and sponsorship of key events such as the Fearless Heart Gala, Ford Golf Tournament, Dolly Drive and Empowerment Lunch, all of which raise essential funds but also foster corporate and community engagement for Vista Maria's mission.

Beyond sponsorships, Ascent employees have engaged in numerous on-site volunteer opportunities, building meaningful connections with Vista Maria staff and youth. Employees went above and beyond, organizing a dunk tank fundraiser and selling company apparel to raise additional funds while dedicating dozens of volunteer hours to support Vista Maria.

"Ascent is a powerhouse of supporters who clearly understand and are passionate about Vista Maria's mission," stated Sarah Lesch, Director of Fund Development at Vista Maria. "Their passion for our youth is boundless, and we are proud to call them a partner."

"We are deeply honored by this recognition from Vista Maria after just our first year of partnership," said Paul J. Martins, CEO of Ascent. "Our collaboration aligns seamlessly with our company's guiding principles and ESG initiatives. It's inspiring to offer our employees paid Volunteer Time Off to support Vista Maria and other community organizations. We look forward to continuing this impactful partnership."

Vista Maria has a long history of providing comprehensive care, education and resources to children, young women and their families. By focusing on holistic development and well-being, Vista Maria creates opportunities for brighter futures. As Ascent celebrates this award, the company remains committed to its partnership with Vista Maria and making a positive difference in the greater Detroit community.

About Vista Maria

Our Mission:

We foster restorative relationships and deliver innovative care, treatment and education so that vulnerable youth and families believe in their worth, heal and build the skills for success.

Our Vision:

Youth and families are empowered to be agents of change in their own lives and build healthier communities for the next generation.

Visit www.vistamaria.org for additional information.

About Ascent Global Logistics

Ascent Global Logistics, headquartered in Belleville, Michigan, is a leading global provider of expedited, time-critical logistics solutions and other direct transportation services. The company connects customers to its extensive carrier network, internal ground fleet and airline via its proprietary, digital PEAK freight marketplace, which provides robust carrier capacity and transparent pricing, backed by 24/7/365 logistics experts. Ascent's offerings include air charter and ground expedited solutions as well as truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, brokerage, and managed transportation services. The experienced Ascent team solves customers' most challenging logistics needs by providing industry-leading service and top-tier satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.ascentlogistics.com.

