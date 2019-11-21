Ascent Global Logistics Recognizes Three Team Members with Its Highest Accolade- The Everest Award

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Global Logistics has recognized three team members with its Everest Award, the highest company accolade. The three winners of the Ascent Global Logistics 2019 Everest Award include Jordan Benusa, Operations Analyst (Domestic – Cudahy, Wisconsin), Jonathan Dennis, Web Application Developer II (International – Springfield, Missouri) and Justin Porter, Shipping Lead (Distribution – Norcross, Georgia).

"I am very excited to announce our second annual Everest Award winners – Jordan, Jonathan and Justin. Here at Ascent, we remain committed to building a culture that values and recognizes exceptional performance," said Bill Goodgion, President of Ascent Global Logistics. "This year's winners have played integral roles within our organization and have showcased tremendous leadership. Jordan, Jonathan and Justin consistently go above and beyond for our clients, fellow team members, drivers and other partners, which is why I am exceptionally proud to name them as our 2019 Everest Award winners."

Jordan Benusa was recognized for his construction of an operational metric and forecasting model. Jonathan Dennis was awarded due to his positive attitude as well as his contributions internally and externally. Justin Porter was recognized for his exceptional commitment to accuracy, safety and quality.

The Ascent Everest Award is given to select team members who have showcased outstanding achievement, innovation-driven performance and steadfast commitment to excellence. The 2019 honorees were acknowledged during formal appreciation ceremonies and presented with awards, which also included financial recognition.

Ascent Global Logistics, an independent operating company of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc., is a non-asset U.S. based global logistics provider that specializes in domestic freight management, international freight forwarding and retail consolidation solutions. Committed to providing customized logistics solutions, premium customer service and state-of-the-art technology tools to help clients accelerate their climb to supply chain excellence, Ascent Global Logistics is Your Partner for Peak Logistics Performance. For more information, please visit the Ascent Global Logistics website, www.ascentgl.com.

