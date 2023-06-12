Ascent Hospitality Management Names James O'Reilly Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Hospitality Management ("Ascent"), a multi-brand restaurant company with a portfolio of nearly 600 Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery locations, is proud to announce that James O'Reilly will become the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, June 19, 2023. O'Reilly replaces Michael Abt, who has served as Chief Executive since 2012.

James O'Reilly, CEO of Ascent Hospitality Management
O'Reilly will be responsible for leading a new phase of growth and development across Ascent's celebrated brands, while continuing to build on the strong foundation of its high-performing franchise and company-operated restaurants. He will also lead the effort to identify additional brands to acquire as Ascent seeks to expand its portfolio.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead these two legendary, family-dining brands," said James O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, Ascent Hospitality Management. "We have significant opportunities ahead to grow and expand both restaurant brands and I look forward to working with our franchisees and the Ascent team to maximize our potential."

Prior to joining Ascent, O'Reilly served as CEO of Smokey Bones since 2019 and previously led Long John Silver's as its Chief Executive. He has also held senior leadership positions at Sonic and Yum! Brands domestically and internationally. O'Reilly began his career with Proctor & Gamble in Canada.

About Ascent Hospitality Management
Ascent Hospitality Management is the parent company of Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery and was founded to acquire and invigorate storied brands to drive long-term growth. With nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada, the company's mission is "Bringing friends and families together, over delicious food, served from the heart." Huddle House and Perkins each have more than 60 years of serving award-winning, made-to-order breakfast and all-day favorites with a smile to families and friends nationwide. Visit ascenthm.com for additional information on both brands and franchise opportunities.

