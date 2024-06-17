Ascent Hospitality Management Names Louis DiPietro as General Counsel

ATLANTA, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Hospitality Management ("Ascent"), franchisor to leading family dining brands Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, announced today that it has hired Louis DiPietro as Executive Vice President and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. DiPietro brings over 18 years of restaurant industry leadership experience and expertise in Corporate Governance, SEC rules and regulations, risk management, contract negotiations, mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, and restaurant franchising. The addition of DiPietro is the latest example of Ascent's commitment to building a world class leadership team equipped to achieve its long-term strategic goals.

As General Counsel, DiPietro will be responsible for overseeing all legal matters impacting the company, including regulatory compliance, franchise matters, contract negotiation, and risk management. He will also manage litigation, dispute resolution, and ensure adherence to labor and employment laws.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Lou on as our new General Counsel. Along with his impressive resume in business and law he has a deep understanding of the restaurant industry, and we are confident that his expertise will be a key contributor to the success of our portfolio going forward," said James O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. "As we continue to scale Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, it will be critical to have strategic legal guidance that supports our growth as a leading franchisor in the family dining segment. Lou is a perfect fit for the role."

Prior to joining Ascent, DiPietro served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and People Officer, and Corporate Secretary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., the holding company of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. Previously, he held the role of Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Panera Bread Company until 2018. During his tenure at Fiesta and Panera, DiPietro also oversaw each company's acquisition; with Panera being acquired by JAB Holdings in 2017 and Authentic Restaurant Brands, an affiliate of Garnett Station Partners, acquiring Fiesta in 2023. Additionally, DiPietro earned his B.A. and J.D. degrees from Boston College, further solidifying his foundation in the field of law and business.

"Ascent's authority in the full-service restaurant industry is exceptional, and I am thrilled to be joining a dedicated team that is passionate about bringing friends and family together over delicious food and memorable experiences," said DiPietro. "I look forward to doing my part in positioning the company and its iconic, well-loved brands for success and assist in maintaining a leading reputation in the segment."

Ascent Hospitality Management is the parent company of Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery and was founded to acquire and invigorate storied brands to drive long-term growth. With nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada, the company's mission is "Bringing friends and families together, over delicious food, served from the heart." Huddle House and Perkins each have more than 60 years of serving award-winning, made-to-order breakfast and all-day favorites with a smile to families and friends nationwide. Visit ascenthm.com for additional information on both brands and franchise opportunities.

