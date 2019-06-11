Ascent Launches New Pre-Workout Recipe

Ascent's Pre-Workout Clean Energy and Hydration Fuel is designed to naturally boost energy and hydration levels prior to a hard workout. In each scoop of Ascent's pre-workout there is 150mg of caffeine from coffee fruit extract, 250mg of electrolytes for hydration and 0 artificial ingredients. Ascent's product development team recently set out to enhance the Pre-Workout recipe launched in 2018, while maintaining the same clean, high-quality standards athletes have come to expect from Ascent's product line. As a result, the new recipe offers the same clean energy boost and electrolytes for hydration, with a better taste.

"Our athletes and consumers set a high bar for continuous improvement of their fitness, and we have the same expectations for our products," says Paul Vraciu, general manager of Ascent Protein. "We've recently made a break-through in the taste of our Pre-Workout products and are excited to introduce the new recipe to our athletes."

Ascent's Pre-Workout Clean Energy and Hydration Fuel is Certified Gluten Free, includes no artificial ingredients and flavors, and is Informed Sport Certified, meaning that each batch is third-party tested to ensure they are free from any banned substances. The new Pre-Workout is available in Raspberry Lemonade and Watermelon flavors and can be found at gyms across the country, and online at www.ascentprotein.com and www.amazon.com.

About Ascent Protein: Ascent Native Fuel™ is the benchmark in protein purity and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work™. Drawing from 30 years of experience making protein, Ascent only uses milk from trusted dairy farmers and filters the protein in its own facilities. Ascent uses zero artificial ingredients and avoids harmful steps such as "bleaching." Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves -- going that extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge – Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

