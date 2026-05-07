ASCENT RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2026 NGL GUIDANCE DETAIL

First Quarter Highlights:

Net production averaged 2,132 mmcfe per day, with liquids production averaging over 49,000 bbls per day during the quarter

Generated Cash Flow from Operations and Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $406 million and $434 million, respectively

of $406 million and $434 million, respectively Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) for the quarter was $171 million

for the quarter was $171 million Received credit rating upgrade from Fitch to BB, and were put on positive watch at Moody's

Provided incremental 2026 NGL guidance detail around C2 and C3+ price realizations

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.





OKLAHOMA CITY, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent" or the "Company") today reported first quarter 2026 operating and financial results along with additional details on 2026 NGL price realization guidance. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Friday, May 8, 2026. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to our financials, the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors .

Commenting on first quarter results, Ascent's President and Chief Executive Officer, Brooks Shughart said, "2026 is off to an exceptionally strong start, with our operations team delivering solid production due to continued downtime mitigation and strong recent well results. This operational momentum, combined with a basin leading cost structure, resulted in Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $171 million for the quarter."

Shughart continued, "In the current macro environment, we continue to prioritize consistent execution supported by a balanced development program, disciplined capital allocation and strong risk management. Our ability to generate sustainable free cash flow across commodity price cycles supports long-term value creation."

First Quarter 2026 Production and Financial Results

First quarter 2026 net production averaged 2,132 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,838 mmcf per day of natural gas, 11,500 bbls per day of oil and 37,589 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), putting liquids at 14% of the overall production mix for the quarter.

The first quarter 2026 realized price, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, was $4.12 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, the realized price was $5.00 per mcfe in the first quarter of 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, Ascent reported Net Income of $286 million, Adjusted Net Income of $218 million, Adjusted EBITDAX of $434 million, along with Cash Flows from Operations of $406 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $171 million. Ascent incurred $227 million of total capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2026 consisting of $188 million of D&C costs, $34 million of land and leasehold costs, and $5 million of capitalized interest.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, Ascent had total debt of approximately $2.0 billion, with $140 million of borrowings and $91 million of letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Liquidity as of March 31, 2026 was approximately $1.78 billion, comprised of $1.77 billion of available borrowing capacity under the credit facility and $8 million of cash on hand. The Company's leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.17x based on LTM Adjusted EBITDAX. Subsequent to quarter-end, we reaffirmed the current borrowing base under our credit facility of $3.0 billion with elected commitments of $2.0 billion, while also reducing our letters of credit by $29 million, to $62 million.

Operational Update

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company spud 19 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 13 wells, and turned-in-line 10 wells with an average lateral length of 18,635 feet. As of March 31, 2026, Ascent had 1,005 gross operated productive Utica wells.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges in place to reduce exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect its expected operating cash flow. The following table summarizes the Company's natural gas and crude oil hedge position and average downside and upside prices as of March 31, 2026:

Hedge Summary





Natural Gas Volume (mmbtu/d) Average Downside

Price Average Upside

Price Bal 2026 1,682,000 $3.76 $4.28 2027 1,263,000 $3.79 $4.17 2028 173,000 $3.70 $4.05







Crude Oil Volume (bbls/d) Average Downside

Price Average Upside

Price Bal 2026 11,300 $64.45 $65.38 2027 8,000 $65.79 $67.66

Ascent also has a significant portion of its natural gas basis and propane positions hedged in 2026 and 2027. Please reference the financial statements for additional detail on Ascent's hedge position.

Updated 2026 Guidance

The Company has updated 2026 guidance to provide incremental detail around NGL price realizations. A detailed summary is included in the table that follows:

Production



Production (mmcfe/d)

2,100 - 2,200 % Natural Gas

85% - 87%





Unhedged Differentials



Natural Gas ($/mcf)

($0.25) - ($0.15) Crude Oil ($/bbl)

($10.00) - ($9.00) C2 (% of HH)(1)

60% - 70% C3+ (% of WTI)

40% - 50%





Operating Expenses ($/mcfe)



Operating Expenses(2)

$1.65 - $1.75 G&A(3)

$0.08 - $0.10





Capital Expenditures Incurred ($mm)(4)



D&C

$650 - $700 Land

$175 - $225





Operations



Operated Rigs

2.5 - 3.0

(1) C2 gallons converted to MMBtu using GPSA standard thermal conversion factor of 15.0738. Historically, our NGL barrel has averaged 35-40% C2, with the balance being C3+. (2) Includes GP&T (reflects full impact of pending pipeline rate case), LOE, and taxes other than income. Subsequent to quarter-end, a settlement was reached in principle resolving the previously disclosed rate protest. As the rate case is pending final FERC approval, the operating expense guidance above does not reflect the outcome of this settlement. (3) Excludes long-term incentive compensation expense. (4) Excludes capitalized interest, asset retirement obligations and acquisition and divestiture activity.



About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas and oil in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, producing and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering cleaner-burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

Contact:

Chris Benton

Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

405-252-7850

[email protected]

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties. As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025









Revenues:







Natural gas

$ 809,779

$ 560,569 Oil

66,197

78,863 NGL

84,253

108,209 Commodity derivative loss

(94,125)

(551,019) Total Revenues

866,104

196,622 Operating Expenses:







Lease operating expenses

36,546

32,645 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

287,902

259,287 Taxes other than income

12,298

10,581 Exploration expenses

1,275

1,640 General and administrative expenses

34,915

34,281 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

174,406

172,724 Total Operating Expenses

547,342

511,158 Income (Loss) from Operations

318,762

(314,536) Other Income (Expense):







Interest expense, net

(40,809)

(46,732) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

7,508

(2,120) Other income

463

915 Total Other Expense

(32,838)

(47,937) Net Income (Loss)

$ 285,924

$ (362,473)

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025









Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,428

$ 3,551 Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales

313,093

401,713 Accounts receivable – joint interest and other

64,993

23,816 Short-term derivative assets

133,718

122,604 Other current assets

12,273

11,951 Total Current Assets

532,505

563,635 Property and Equipment:







Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting

13,415,050

13,188,184 Other property and equipment

47,643

46,190 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(6,267,546)

(6,094,028) Property and Equipment, net

7,195,147

7,140,346 Other Assets:







Long-term derivative assets

85,494

18,394 Other long-term assets

59,431

57,271 Total Assets

$ 7,872,577

$ 7,779,646









Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 165,613

$ 182,003 Accrued interest

42,961

47,451 Short-term derivative liabilities

14,412

2,251 Other current liabilities

636,726

613,157 Total Current Liabilities

859,712

844,862 Long-Term Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

2,043,707

2,084,794 Long-term derivative liabilities

491

8,916 Other long-term liabilities

109,729

111,046 Total Long-Term Liabilities

2,153,927

2,204,756 Member's Equity

4,858,938

4,730,028 Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$ 7,872,577

$ 7,779,646

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025









Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 285,924

$ (362,473) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

174,406

172,724 Loss on commodity derivatives

94,125

551,019 Settlements (paid) received for commodity derivatives

(162,106)

6,238 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

764

1,109 Non-cash interest expense

4,983

5,564 Long-term incentive compensation

13,532

11,655 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(7,508)

2,120 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

2,007

(28,845) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

406,127

359,111 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Natural gas and oil capital expenditures

(178,222)

(185,540) Additions to other property and equipment

(420)

(460) Cash paid for acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties

—

(33,665) Proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties

—

37,095 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(178,642)

(182,570) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from credit facility borrowings

690,000

535,000 Repayment of credit facility borrowings

(735,000)

(605,000) Cash paid for settlements of commodity derivatives

(6,497)

— Cash paid for distributions to Parent

(178,546)

(106,736) Other

7,435

(535) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(222,608)

(177,271) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,877

(730) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

3,551

8,066 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 8,428

$ 7,336

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES

NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025









Net Production Volumes:







Natural gas (mmcf)

165,403

151,512 Oil (mbbls)

1,035

1,245 C3+ NGL (mbbls)

1,990

2,165 C2 Ethane (mbbls)

1,393

1,416 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)

191,905

180,160









Average Daily Net Production Volumes:







Natural gas (mmcf/d)

1,838

1,680 Oil (mbbls/d)

12

14 C3+ NGL (mbbls/d)

22

24 C2 Ethane (mbbls/d)

15

16 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)

2,132

2,002 % Natural Gas

86 %

84 % % Liquids

14 %

16 %









Average Sales Prices:







Natural gas ($/mcf)

$ 4.90

$ 3.71 Oil ($/bbl)

$ 63.96

$ 63.34 C3+ NGL ($/bbl)

$ 35.64

$ 43.10 C2 Ethane ($/bbl)

$ 9.57

$ 10.52









Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)

$ 5.00

$ 4.15 Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)

(0.88)

0.03 Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)

$ 4.12

$ 4.18

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025









Capital Expenditures Incurred:







Drilling and completion costs incurred(1)

$ 187,689

$ 176,722 Land and leasehold costs incurred

33,992

27,731 Capitalized interest incurred

5,100

6,528 Total Capital Expenditures Incurred(2)

$ 226,781

$ 210,981

(1) Drilling and completion costs incurred excludes asset retirement obligations (ARO) of $0.8 million and $(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (2) Excludes acquisition and divestiture activity.





ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Ascent uses certain non-GAAP measures as a supplement to its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting, (b) these financial measures are more comparable to estimates used by analysts, and (c) items excluded are one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.

Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to its investors and lenders; however, they should not be used as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt, impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX and LTM Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before exploration expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, interest expense (net), the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, net, less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net Debt does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to total debt, as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities, drilling and completion costs incurred (excluding ARO), land and leasehold costs incurred, capitalized interest incurred, financing commodity derivative settlements and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. This measure also excludes the impact of acquisition and divestiture activity, as these are considered non-recurring and not reflective of the company's core operating performance. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make equity distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined by GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025









Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 285,924

$ (362,473) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted net income:







Loss on commodity derivatives

94,125

551,019 Settlements (paid) received for commodity derivatives

(168,603)

6,238 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(7,508)

2,120 Long-term incentive compensation(1)

13,532

11,655 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

764

1,109 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 218,234

$ 209,668

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025









Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 285,924

$ (362,473) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:







Exploration expenses

1,275

1,640 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

174,406

172,724 Interest expense, net

40,809

46,732 Loss on commodity derivatives

94,125

551,019 Settlements (paid) received for commodity derivatives

(168,603)

6,238 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(7,508)

2,120 Long-term incentive compensation(1)

13,532

11,655 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 433,960

$ 429,655

(1) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $6.2 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, is included in these amounts.

RECONCILIATION OF LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months

Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026





















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 285,924

$ 295,633

$ 327,889

$ 466,861

$ 1,376,307 Adjustments to reconcile net income to

Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

1,275

2,355

1,874

2,130

7,634 Depreciation, depletion and

amortization

174,406

192,762

194,130

173,733

735,031 Interest expense, net

40,809

42,546

42,831

44,544

170,730 Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives

94,125

(150,533)

(262,248)

(410,084)

(728,740) Settlements (paid) received for

commodity derivatives

(168,603)

65,983

132,345

79,835

109,560 Change in fair value of contingent

payment right

(7,508)

(5,862)

(7,117)

1,094

(19,393) Long-term incentive compensation(1)

13,532

18,728

13,552

14,686

60,498 Losses on purchases or exchanges of

debt

—

—

—

33,094

33,094 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 433,960

$ 461,612

$ 443,256

$ 405,893

$ 1,744,721





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months

Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ (362,473)

$ (134,786)

$ 92,398

$ (98,046)

$ (502,907) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss)

to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

1,640

6,521

4,122

3,335

15,618 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

172,724

192,777

181,049

186,940

733,490 Interest expense, net

46,732

48,369

48,607

49,166

192,874 Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives

551,019

170,351

(175,725)

(23,918)

521,727 Settlements received for commodity

derivatives

6,238

91,946

191,305

204,604

494,093 Change in fair value of contingent

payment right

2,120

(5,254)

(20,291)

(605)

(24,030) Long-term incentive compensation(1)

11,655

9,071

5,646

10,952

37,324 Losses on purchases or exchanges of

debt

—

6,472

—

—

6,472 Legal settlements, loss contingencies

and other

—

—

18

244

262 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 429,655

$ 385,467

$ 327,129

$ 332,672

$ 1,474,923

(1) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $6.2 million, $14.2 million, $7.9 million, $8.4 million, $8.1 million, $6.8 million, $3.0 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, is included in these amounts.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT & NET DEBT TO LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





March 31, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025









Net Debt:







Long-term debt, net (GAAP)

$ 2,043,707

$ 2,273,515 Less: cash and cash equivalents

8,428

7,336 Net Debt

$ 2,035,279

$ 2,266,179









Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net Debt

$ 2,035,279

$ 2,266,179 LTM Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 1,744,721

$ 1,474,923 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

1.17 x

1.54 x

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2026

2025









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

$ 406,127

$ 359,111 Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free

Cash Flow:







Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(2,007)

28,845 Drilling and completion costs incurred

(187,689)

(176,722) Land and leasehold costs incurred

(33,992)

(27,731) Capitalized interest incurred

(5,100)

(6,528) Financing commodity derivative settlements

(6,497)

— Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 170,842

$ 176,975

(1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include the impact of the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $6.2 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

SOURCE Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC