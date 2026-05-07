ASCENT RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2026 NGL GUIDANCE DETAIL

News provided byAscent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC
May 07, 2026, 16:00 ET
First Quarter Highlights:
- Net production averaged 2,132 mmcfe per day, with liquids production averaging over 49,000 bbls per day during the quarter
- Generated Cash Flow from Operations and Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $406 million and $434 million, respectively
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) for the quarter was $171 million
- Received credit rating upgrade from Fitch to BB, and were put on positive watch at Moody's
- Provided incremental 2026 NGL guidance detail around C2 and C3+ price realizations
|
(1)
|
A non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.
OKLAHOMA CITY, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent" or the "Company") today reported first quarter 2026 operating and financial results along with additional details on 2026 NGL price realization guidance. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Friday, May 8, 2026. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to our financials, the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors.
Commenting on first quarter results, Ascent's President and Chief Executive Officer, Brooks Shughart said, "2026 is off to an exceptionally strong start, with our operations team delivering solid production due to continued downtime mitigation and strong recent well results. This operational momentum, combined with a basin leading cost structure, resulted in Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $171 million for the quarter."
Shughart continued, "In the current macro environment, we continue to prioritize consistent execution supported by a balanced development program, disciplined capital allocation and strong risk management. Our ability to generate sustainable free cash flow across commodity price cycles supports long-term value creation."
First Quarter 2026 Production and Financial Results
First quarter 2026 net production averaged 2,132 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,838 mmcf per day of natural gas, 11,500 bbls per day of oil and 37,589 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), putting liquids at 14% of the overall production mix for the quarter.
The first quarter 2026 realized price, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, was $4.12 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, the realized price was $5.00 per mcfe in the first quarter of 2026.
For the first quarter of 2026, Ascent reported Net Income of $286 million, Adjusted Net Income of $218 million, Adjusted EBITDAX of $434 million, along with Cash Flows from Operations of $406 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $171 million. Ascent incurred $227 million of total capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2026 consisting of $188 million of D&C costs, $34 million of land and leasehold costs, and $5 million of capitalized interest.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2026, Ascent had total debt of approximately $2.0 billion, with $140 million of borrowings and $91 million of letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Liquidity as of March 31, 2026 was approximately $1.78 billion, comprised of $1.77 billion of available borrowing capacity under the credit facility and $8 million of cash on hand. The Company's leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.17x based on LTM Adjusted EBITDAX. Subsequent to quarter-end, we reaffirmed the current borrowing base under our credit facility of $3.0 billion with elected commitments of $2.0 billion, while also reducing our letters of credit by $29 million, to $62 million.
Operational Update
During the first quarter of 2026, the Company spud 19 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 13 wells, and turned-in-line 10 wells with an average lateral length of 18,635 feet. As of March 31, 2026, Ascent had 1,005 gross operated productive Utica wells.
Hedging Update
Ascent has significant hedges in place to reduce exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect its expected operating cash flow. The following table summarizes the Company's natural gas and crude oil hedge position and average downside and upside prices as of March 31, 2026:
|
Hedge Summary
|
Natural Gas
|
Volume (mmbtu/d)
|
Average Downside
|
Average Upside
|
Bal 2026
|
1,682,000
|
$3.76
|
$4.28
|
2027
|
1,263,000
|
$3.79
|
$4.17
|
2028
|
173,000
|
$3.70
|
$4.05
|
Crude Oil
|
Volume (bbls/d)
|
Average Downside
|
Average Upside
|
Bal 2026
|
11,300
|
$64.45
|
$65.38
|
2027
|
8,000
|
$65.79
|
$67.66
Ascent also has a significant portion of its natural gas basis and propane positions hedged in 2026 and 2027. Please reference the financial statements for additional detail on Ascent's hedge position.
Updated 2026 Guidance
The Company has updated 2026 guidance to provide incremental detail around NGL price realizations. A detailed summary is included in the table that follows:
|
Production
|
Production (mmcfe/d)
|
2,100 - 2,200
|
% Natural Gas
|
85% - 87%
|
Unhedged Differentials
|
Natural Gas ($/mcf)
|
($0.25) - ($0.15)
|
Crude Oil ($/bbl)
|
($10.00) - ($9.00)
|
C2 (% of HH)(1)
|
60% - 70%
|
C3+ (% of WTI)
|
40% - 50%
|
Operating Expenses ($/mcfe)
|
Operating Expenses(2)
|
$1.65 - $1.75
|
G&A(3)
|
$0.08 - $0.10
|
Capital Expenditures Incurred ($mm)(4)
|
D&C
|
$650 - $700
|
Land
|
$175 - $225
|
Operations
|
Operated Rigs
|
2.5 - 3.0
|
(1) C2 gallons converted to MMBtu using GPSA standard thermal conversion factor of 15.0738. Historically, our NGL barrel has averaged 35-40% C2, with the balance being C3+.
|
(2) Includes GP&T (reflects full impact of pending pipeline rate case), LOE, and taxes other than income. Subsequent to quarter-end, a settlement was reached in principle resolving the previously disclosed rate protest. As the rate case is pending final FERC approval, the operating expense guidance above does not reflect the outcome of this settlement.
|
(3) Excludes long-term incentive compensation expense.
|
(4) Excludes capitalized interest, asset retirement obligations and acquisition and divestiture activity.
About Ascent Resources
Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas and oil in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, producing and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering cleaner-burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.
Contact:
Chris Benton
Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
405-252-7850
[email protected]
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties. As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Revenues:
|
Natural gas
|
$ 809,779
|
$ 560,569
|
Oil
|
66,197
|
78,863
|
NGL
|
84,253
|
108,209
|
Commodity derivative loss
|
(94,125)
|
(551,019)
|
Total Revenues
|
866,104
|
196,622
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Lease operating expenses
|
36,546
|
32,645
|
Gathering, processing and transportation expenses
|
287,902
|
259,287
|
Taxes other than income
|
12,298
|
10,581
|
Exploration expenses
|
1,275
|
1,640
|
General and administrative expenses
|
34,915
|
34,281
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
174,406
|
172,724
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
547,342
|
511,158
|
Income (Loss) from Operations
|
318,762
|
(314,536)
|
Other Income (Expense):
|
Interest expense, net
|
(40,809)
|
(46,732)
|
Change in fair value of contingent payment right
|
7,508
|
(2,120)
|
Other income
|
463
|
915
|
Total Other Expense
|
(32,838)
|
(47,937)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 285,924
|
$ (362,473)
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 8,428
|
$ 3,551
|
Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales
|
313,093
|
401,713
|
Accounts receivable – joint interest and other
|
64,993
|
23,816
|
Short-term derivative assets
|
133,718
|
122,604
|
Other current assets
|
12,273
|
11,951
|
Total Current Assets
|
532,505
|
563,635
|
Property and Equipment:
|
Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting
|
13,415,050
|
13,188,184
|
Other property and equipment
|
47,643
|
46,190
|
Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
(6,267,546)
|
(6,094,028)
|
Property and Equipment, net
|
7,195,147
|
7,140,346
|
Other Assets:
|
Long-term derivative assets
|
85,494
|
18,394
|
Other long-term assets
|
59,431
|
57,271
|
Total Assets
|
$ 7,872,577
|
$ 7,779,646
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 165,613
|
$ 182,003
|
Accrued interest
|
42,961
|
47,451
|
Short-term derivative liabilities
|
14,412
|
2,251
|
Other current liabilities
|
636,726
|
613,157
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
859,712
|
844,862
|
Long-Term Liabilities:
|
Long-term debt, net
|
2,043,707
|
2,084,794
|
Long-term derivative liabilities
|
491
|
8,916
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
109,729
|
111,046
|
Total Long-Term Liabilities
|
2,153,927
|
2,204,756
|
Member's Equity
|
4,858,938
|
4,730,028
|
Total Liabilities and Member's Equity
|
$ 7,872,577
|
$ 7,779,646
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 285,924
|
$ (362,473)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
174,406
|
172,724
|
Loss on commodity derivatives
|
94,125
|
551,019
|
Settlements (paid) received for commodity derivatives
|
(162,106)
|
6,238
|
Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties
|
764
|
1,109
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
4,983
|
5,564
|
Long-term incentive compensation
|
13,532
|
11,655
|
Change in fair value of contingent payment right
|
(7,508)
|
2,120
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
2,007
|
(28,845)
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
406,127
|
359,111
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Natural gas and oil capital expenditures
|
(178,222)
|
(185,540)
|
Additions to other property and equipment
|
(420)
|
(460)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties
|
—
|
(33,665)
|
Proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties
|
—
|
37,095
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(178,642)
|
(182,570)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings
|
690,000
|
535,000
|
Repayment of credit facility borrowings
|
(735,000)
|
(605,000)
|
Cash paid for settlements of commodity derivatives
|
(6,497)
|
—
|
Cash paid for distributions to Parent
|
(178,546)
|
(106,736)
|
Other
|
7,435
|
(535)
|
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
(222,608)
|
(177,271)
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
4,877
|
(730)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|
3,551
|
8,066
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|
$ 8,428
|
$ 7,336
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net Production Volumes:
|
Natural gas (mmcf)
|
165,403
|
151,512
|
Oil (mbbls)
|
1,035
|
1,245
|
C3+ NGL (mbbls)
|
1,990
|
2,165
|
C2 Ethane (mbbls)
|
1,393
|
1,416
|
Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)
|
191,905
|
180,160
|
Average Daily Net Production Volumes:
|
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
|
1,838
|
1,680
|
Oil (mbbls/d)
|
12
|
14
|
C3+ NGL (mbbls/d)
|
22
|
24
|
C2 Ethane (mbbls/d)
|
15
|
16
|
Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)
|
2,132
|
2,002
|
% Natural Gas
|
86 %
|
84 %
|
% Liquids
|
14 %
|
16 %
|
Average Sales Prices:
|
Natural gas ($/mcf)
|
$ 4.90
|
$ 3.71
|
Oil ($/bbl)
|
$ 63.96
|
$ 63.34
|
C3+ NGL ($/bbl)
|
$ 35.64
|
$ 43.10
|
C2 Ethane ($/bbl)
|
$ 9.57
|
$ 10.52
|
Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)
|
$ 5.00
|
$ 4.15
|
Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)
|
(0.88)
|
0.03
|
Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)
|
$ 4.12
|
$ 4.18
|
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Capital Expenditures Incurred:
|
Drilling and completion costs incurred(1)
|
$ 187,689
|
$ 176,722
|
Land and leasehold costs incurred
|
33,992
|
27,731
|
Capitalized interest incurred
|
5,100
|
6,528
|
Total Capital Expenditures Incurred(2)
|
$ 226,781
|
$ 210,981
|
(1)
|
Drilling and completion costs incurred excludes asset retirement obligations (ARO) of $0.8 million and $(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Excludes acquisition and divestiture activity.
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Ascent uses certain non-GAAP measures as a supplement to its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting, (b) these financial measures are more comparable to estimates used by analysts, and (c) items excluded are one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.
Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to its investors and lenders; however, they should not be used as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt, impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDAX and LTM Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before exploration expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, interest expense (net), the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.
Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, net, less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net Debt does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to total debt, as determined by GAAP.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities, drilling and completion costs incurred (excluding ARO), land and leasehold costs incurred, capitalized interest incurred, financing commodity derivative settlements and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. This measure also excludes the impact of acquisition and divestiture activity, as these are considered non-recurring and not reflective of the company's core operating performance. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make equity distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined by GAAP.
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 285,924
|
$ (362,473)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted net income:
|
Loss on commodity derivatives
|
94,125
|
551,019
|
Settlements (paid) received for commodity derivatives
|
(168,603)
|
6,238
|
Change in fair value of contingent payment right
|
(7,508)
|
2,120
|
Long-term incentive compensation(1)
|
13,532
|
11,655
|
Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties
|
764
|
1,109
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 218,234
|
$ 209,668
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 285,924
|
$ (362,473)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:
|
Exploration expenses
|
1,275
|
1,640
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
174,406
|
172,724
|
Interest expense, net
|
40,809
|
46,732
|
Loss on commodity derivatives
|
94,125
|
551,019
|
Settlements (paid) received for commodity derivatives
|
(168,603)
|
6,238
|
Change in fair value of contingent payment right
|
(7,508)
|
2,120
|
Long-term incentive compensation(1)
|
13,532
|
11,655
|
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 433,960
|
$ 429,655
|
(1)
|
The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $6.2 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, is included in these amounts.
|
RECONCILIATION OF LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months
Ended
|
Twelve Months
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2026
|
Net Income (GAAP)
|
$ 285,924
|
$ 295,633
|
$ 327,889
|
$ 466,861
|
$ 1,376,307
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to
|
Exploration expenses
|
1,275
|
2,355
|
1,874
|
2,130
|
7,634
|
Depreciation, depletion and
|
174,406
|
192,762
|
194,130
|
173,733
|
735,031
|
Interest expense, net
|
40,809
|
42,546
|
42,831
|
44,544
|
170,730
|
Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives
|
94,125
|
(150,533)
|
(262,248)
|
(410,084)
|
(728,740)
|
Settlements (paid) received for
|
(168,603)
|
65,983
|
132,345
|
79,835
|
109,560
|
Change in fair value of contingent
|
(7,508)
|
(5,862)
|
(7,117)
|
1,094
|
(19,393)
|
Long-term incentive compensation(1)
|
13,532
|
18,728
|
13,552
|
14,686
|
60,498
|
Losses on purchases or exchanges of
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
33,094
|
33,094
|
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 433,960
|
$ 461,612
|
$ 443,256
|
$ 405,893
|
$ 1,744,721
|
Three Months
Ended
|
Twelve Months
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2025
|
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)
|
$ (362,473)
|
$ (134,786)
|
$ 92,398
|
$ (98,046)
|
$ (502,907)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss)
|
Exploration expenses
|
1,640
|
6,521
|
4,122
|
3,335
|
15,618
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
172,724
|
192,777
|
181,049
|
186,940
|
733,490
|
Interest expense, net
|
46,732
|
48,369
|
48,607
|
49,166
|
192,874
|
Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives
|
551,019
|
170,351
|
(175,725)
|
(23,918)
|
521,727
|
Settlements received for commodity
|
6,238
|
91,946
|
191,305
|
204,604
|
494,093
|
Change in fair value of contingent
|
2,120
|
(5,254)
|
(20,291)
|
(605)
|
(24,030)
|
Long-term incentive compensation(1)
|
11,655
|
9,071
|
5,646
|
10,952
|
37,324
|
Losses on purchases or exchanges of
|
—
|
6,472
|
—
|
—
|
6,472
|
Legal settlements, loss contingencies
|
—
|
—
|
18
|
244
|
262
|
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 429,655
|
$ 385,467
|
$ 327,129
|
$ 332,672
|
$ 1,474,923
|
(1)
|
The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $6.2 million, $14.2 million, $7.9 million, $8.4 million, $8.1 million, $6.8 million, $3.0 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, is included in these amounts.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT & NET DEBT TO LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net Debt:
|
Long-term debt, net (GAAP)
|
$ 2,043,707
|
$ 2,273,515
|
Less: cash and cash equivalents
|
8,428
|
7,336
|
Net Debt
|
$ 2,035,279
|
$ 2,266,179
|
Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:
|
Net Debt
|
$ 2,035,279
|
$ 2,266,179
|
LTM Adjusted EBITDAX
|
$ 1,744,721
|
$ 1,474,923
|
Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|
1.17 x
|
1.54 x
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
|
$ 406,127
|
$ 359,111
|
Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(2,007)
|
28,845
|
Drilling and completion costs incurred
|
(187,689)
|
(176,722)
|
Land and leasehold costs incurred
|
(33,992)
|
(27,731)
|
Capitalized interest incurred
|
(5,100)
|
(6,528)
|
Financing commodity derivative settlements
|
(6,497)
|
—
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(1)
|
$ 170,842
|
$ 176,975
|
(1)
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include the impact of the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $6.2 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
SOURCE Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC
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